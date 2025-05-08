Updated 2026 Chevrolet Corvette fixes one of the C8’s biggest flaws

Chevrolet has revealed extensive changes to the C8 Corvette for 2026, which will span the entire range from the Stingray to the new ZR1. While this isn’t a facelift – nothing has changed on the outside or mechanically – those familiar with the existing C8 will find a very different car upon stepping into a MY26 model.

The changes will either be very good or very bad, depending on which side of the fence you fell on when it came to the original’s controversial cabin. A highly driver-focused cockpit, the main element that really esconced the driver and separated them from their passenger, was the so-called ‘wall’ of buttons, which had the climate controls for both the driver’s and passenger’s side stacked vertically. In the first ever mid-engined Corvette and the first not offered with a manual transmission, it’s strange, looking back, that this button arrangement was almost the most controversial thing about it. It was certainly distinctive, regardless of how you felt about it.

While the stack itself remains, the buttons have been removed, with the primary climate controls now located in a more conventional, horizontal location, under the main infotainment screen. There are noticeably fewer of them though, which speaks to the fact that some of the previous button functions have moved into the digital realm. It’s not a wholesale digitisation – this isn’t a Mk8 Golf-tier disaster. Per Disty Smith, performance driving product manager, ‘there’s an intentional balance of physical and virtual controls,’ but pixel creep is pixel creep.