New Cupra Formentor and Leon get more power and drift mode for 2024

Cupra has launched its newly-facelifted Leon and Formentor, bringing new plug-in hybrid powertrains, chassis upgrades and fresh new designs to the marque’s most popular models. UK pricing and availability is yet to be disclosed, but both will launch towards the end of the year.

This mid-life update has given the Leon and Formentor distinctive new designs, applying an aggressive ‘shark nose’ front bumper, redesigned matrix LED headlights (standard on the VZ3 trim) and a Dodge Viper-esque illuminated badge within the full-width rear light bar. As before, both will be available with 18 and 19-inch wheel options, with Century Bronze and Enceladus Grey matte colour options now on the menu.

Built around the MQB Evo platform, both models have lifted elements from the newly-updated Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3, including much-needed HMI improvements. The Leon and Formentor now come with illuminated touch sliders for climate and volume control, and certain elements have been redesigned to improve ergonomics. A larger 12.9-inch central infotainment display now sits alongside an updated digital dashboard as standard, with the use of more sustainable materials across the range (the new ‘bucket’ seat option in the VZ3 features 73 per cent recycled microfibre).

New for 2024 is a plug-in eHybrid offering, providing up to 268bhp and 62 miles of pure electric range in both the Leon and Formentor, joining mild-hybrid eTSI models. The entry point for the lineup is a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol with a manual transmission, moving to 201bhp and 261bhp 2-litre four-cylinder variants with a DSG as standard.