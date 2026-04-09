The rebirth of the hot hatch segment with electric power continues, with the reveal of the Cupra Raval. The brand’s entry-level model will be available at a variety of range, power and price points but the lineup will be headed by a 222bhp Raval VZ hot hatch. This version will face off against the Alpine A290 GTS, Peugeot 208 GTi and Mini Cooper JCW Electric.

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In typical Cupra fashion, it’s an aggressive looking little thing. There’s more than a hint of mini Cupra Born about it, in spite of those new Matrix LED lights.

Cupra Raval VZ – the flagship hot hatch

Every Raval sits on the MEB Entry+ platform that’s shared with the Volkswagen ID.Polo. The Raval VZ version ups the ante, however, by packing a 222bhp electric motor on the front axle, powered by a 52kWh battery. The VZ will be able to get from 0-62mph in under seven seconds on the way to a 108mph top speed. Dimensionally, it’s marginally taller and longer than the Alpine A290 but not as wide.

In terms of chassis, all Ravals will ride 15mm lower than the equivalent Volkswagen ID.Polo. The VZ model gets the commendable 15-way adjustable Dynamic Chassis Control damping system we’re familiar with, that does its best work in the Leon VZ petrol hot hatch. There's also an e-LSD (electric limited-slip differential), beefier steering componentry and revised geometry with more front camber and a 10mm wider track. The wider tyres are fitted on larger 19-inch wheels.