New Cupra Raval revealed with 222bhp hot hatch version to rival Alpine’s A290
Cupra’s baby EV arrives as a Volkswagen ID.Polo with more aggressive looks and sportier ambitions
The rebirth of the hot hatch segment with electric power continues, with the reveal of the Cupra Raval. The brand’s entry-level model will be available at a variety of range, power and price points but the lineup will be headed by a 222bhp Raval VZ hot hatch. This version will face off against the Alpine A290 GTS, Peugeot 208 GTi and Mini Cooper JCW Electric.
In typical Cupra fashion, it’s an aggressive looking little thing. There’s more than a hint of mini Cupra Born about it, in spite of those new Matrix LED lights.
Cupra Raval VZ – the flagship hot hatch
Every Raval sits on the MEB Entry+ platform that’s shared with the Volkswagen ID.Polo. The Raval VZ version ups the ante, however, by packing a 222bhp electric motor on the front axle, powered by a 52kWh battery. The VZ will be able to get from 0-62mph in under seven seconds on the way to a 108mph top speed. Dimensionally, it’s marginally taller and longer than the Alpine A290 but not as wide.
In terms of chassis, all Ravals will ride 15mm lower than the equivalent Volkswagen ID.Polo. The VZ model gets the commendable 15-way adjustable Dynamic Chassis Control damping system we’re familiar with, that does its best work in the Leon VZ petrol hot hatch. There's also an e-LSD (electric limited-slip differential), beefier steering componentry and revised geometry with more front camber and a 10mm wider track. The wider tyres are fitted on larger 19-inch wheels.
Inside, holding you in place through the corners, are some fairly aggressive-looking bucket seats - though these are expected to be optional on VZs, only coming as standard on the VZ Extreme launch model. There’s a Sport setting that slackens off the traction control, while ‘E-Launch’ adds some interior lighting theatrics when tackling the 0-62mph sprint.
The camber and the wider tyres of the Raval VZ are probably why its range drops to a (still to be homologated) 248 miles from 279 miles in other Ravals equipped with the same battery. It’s still an improvement on the 236 miles claimed by the longest-legged Alpine A290 GT Premium and certainly up on the 226 miles the A290 GTS claims to offer. Real world range, as we’ve found out in the Alpines, could be a different story.
Cupra Raval – taking on the Renault 5
If the VZ is handling the top-end Alpine A290 GTS, the rest of the Raval range is very much there to face lower trims of A290 and the Renault 5.
The Raval range opens at under £23,000, with a 37kWh battery, 114bhp and a 186-mile range. V1 and V2 trims have a 134bhp motor with the 37kWh battery and a 209bhp motor when equipped with the VZ’s 52kWh battery, which allows the leadline range figure of 279 miles.
The 37kWh battery can be charged at 90kW, allowing 10-80 per cent jumps in 27 minutes. The 52kWh battery allows 130kW charging, taking 23 minutes for the same juice-up. The range figures are no doubt aided by the Raval’s new active aero, optimised wheel design and fold-in handles. Eliminating module housings also makes the battery more space and weight efficient – Cupra says energy density is up 10 per cent.
The Cupra Raval interior is similar to the design in other Cupras. That 12.9-inch screen is lifted out of the Born – climate sliders and all, sadly – while the driver’s display is also a carry over from other cousin models. There are, at least, new visuals and ways of customising the control interface.
Cupra Raval price
Cupra Raval pricing will make it competitive with the Renault 5 and Alpine A290. The flagship Raval VZ is expected to start from under £36,000, not much more than the A290 GTS after the £3750 UK Government Electric Car Grant. With the £1500 grant for which the Raval is expected to be eligible, it’ll be cheaper still. The VZ Extreme launch model has the Cup Bucket seats, 19-inch wheels and matte paint as standard to justify its higher price.
The base ‘Core’ car with the small battery and weakest motor will start from under £23,000. V1 and V2 models will cost between £25,000 and £30,000 without the bigger battery.
For a big battery V1 (the ideal Raval with proper range) it’s in the region of £30,000 and over £32,000 for the V2. A ‘Launch Edition’ model near £34,000 comes with sportier seats and an upgraded stereo. Order books for the Raval open in the summer.