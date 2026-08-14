Ferrari has revealed its latest one-off and true to the promise of the last one, the HC25, this is a hybrid. The days of F8-based, all-V8 Ferrari one-offs appear to be over. This is the CZ26, a one-off designed for a US client.

Ferrari claims the CZ26’s design is inspired by Italian industrial designers of the 1970s, with functional elements clearly distinct from the minimalistic body coachwork with flashes of red highlighting them. The design is a dramatic departure from the SF90, with only the haunch-based intakes and glasshouse reminiscent of the discontinued hybrid supercar.

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The front, if anything, has shades of Luce about it, with a width-spanning black element home to its lighting package. There’s also a hint of SF90 XX in the silver floating splitter element. The functional elements of the new design are said to improve performance, with bypass ducts for the redesigned cooling system, boosting front axle downforce.

The rear meanwhile appears to feature a lot of 12 Cilindri elements in the lighting and kamm tail, albeit with high-up twin exhaust exits reminiscent of those on the SF90. The spoiler and new diffuser work in concert to increase downforce too.

Inside, the neutral colourway (black and silver) with red flashes theme continues. There are updated seats from the 296 Speciale but interestingly, it appears, no physical starter button per the latest Ferraris.

The SF90 mechanicals appear to carry over wholesale. That means the CZ26 features a twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 and three electric motors, for a system output of 986bhp driven to all four wheels. The SF90 had a rough start in life, coming plumb last during our evo Car of the Year test in 2021. Ferrari made detail tweaks and improvements over the course of its life, culminating in the sublime SF90 XX and informing the development direction of the 849 Testarossa that succeeded it.