The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is dead: Maranello axes its first plug-in hybrid

Following a downturn in hybrid sales and almost half a decade on sale, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale has been axed. The news was announced as part of the marque's Q2 2024 financial results in which it also confirmed the end of the line for the open-top 812 GTS super GT.

While overall shipments were up 2.7 per cent year-on-year, Ferrari revealed that numbers decreased for the Roma coupe and 812 Competizione as they near the end of their lifecycle, with the 812 GTS and SF90 Stradale axed entirely five years after their debuts. A slight decline in hybrid sales could also have contributed to this move, with the ratio of pure-combustion to hybrid sales falling back in favour of ICE for Ferrari in Q2.

While the news does spell the end for the coupe-bodied SF90, Ferrari didn't disclose details on the Spider, suggesting this still has some time left on sale. The hardcore, limited-run XX variants will also continue production but order books for these have been closed for quite some time, with each and every example accounted for before they were revealed last year.

The breakdown also revealed some interesting developments in sales, with the Purosangue, Roma Spider and 296 GTS driving the majority of sales. Daytona SP3 and a handful of 499P Modificata sales also helped bolster profits for the last quarter, which is hardly surprising given their multi-million-pound price points...

A poor performance on eCoty 2021 wasn't what we expected from Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid model, but time in more recent examples have helped us understand its fascinating package. A 987bhp output from its hybrid-assisted 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain makes it more powerful than even the once-flagship LaFerrari, and while it will be a shame to see it go, it won’t be long before we see another hybrid hypercar leave Maranello’s gates…