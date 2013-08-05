Ford GT (2005 - 2006) review – one of the all-time great supercars
It’s no exaggeration to say that to this day, the Ford GT of 2005 is one of the greatest supercars of all time
Crowned evo Car of the Year in 2005, the first Ford GT is one of the greatest analogue supercars of its time – and of all time, in fact. That’s no joke, as we’ve regularly hailed its significance not just in the supercar pantheon, but among all cars.
The GT took pride of place in our ‘This is evo’ top five all the way back in issue 200 and among the most significant driver’s cars of all time in our evo 25 retrospective. Revisiting the GT in our Eras: supercars series only affirmed our conclusions: It really is one of the best cars we’ve ever tested. Full stop.
Ford GT in detail
The GT40 Concept was one of Ford’s ‘Living Legends’, a line-up of production and concept cars created to celebrate Ford’s upcoming centenary that also included the Thunderbird, Mustang and Forty-Nine concept. Designed by Camilo Pardo under J Mays, the GT’s classical looks have stood the test of time well. Obviously the GT40 Concept was an homage to the Le Mans-winning GT40s of the ’60s, and it was shown at the Detroit show in January 2002.
Public reaction was so positive that CEO Bill Ford (William Clay Ford Jr) decided they should build it. Happily, like the Vanquish, the GT40 Concept had been created with production feasibility in mind. Less happily, Bill wanted it ready for the firm’s 100th anniversary in June 2003, less than 18 months later. Not only that, the brief was to make it ‘the best car in the world in its segment’, and given that the segment was led by cars from Maranello, it was Ford versus Ferrari all over again.
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It was a tall order, even with the talent within Ford and its suppliers, so full credit to Roush for the 5.4-litre supercharged V8, Ricardo for the six-speed manual (later used by Hennessey for its Venom GT hypercar), Metro Technologies for the aluminium spaceframe chassis, Mayflower for the aluminium body panels, Lear for the interior and Saleen who built it.
The engine itself uses a bespoke aluminium block and an Eaton supercharger. The crank, con-rods and pistons are forged, while it’s lubricated with a dry-sump oiling system, allowing a lower mounting point and therefore a lower centre of gravity. Unlike General Motors with its single-cam pushrod small block, Ford’s V8 used a more sophisticated dual-overhead cam design. The motor was also used in the 2003 Ford F150 Lightning pickup truck, albeit with a wound-back technical specification.
> Ford GT (2017-2023) review – Ford’s most modern Ferrari-beater
Little-known is the fact that Ford actually considered a V10 engine for the GT, with an experimental unit based on the modular V8 tested in a Mustang mule car. It was ultimately concluded that the engine wasn’t suitable, both in terms of power output and the character the team were zeroing in on for the GT.
Driving the Ford GT – John Barker
‘Full credit to everyone involved because the Ford GT that evo’s Jethro Bovingdon drove on the West Coast in late 2003 wasn’t the finished article but it was good enough to run rings around the Ferrari 360 that Ford had helpfully provided for comparison.
‘By the time we got to drive it in the UK in late 2004, it was better resolved and the wick on the V8 had been turned up to 550bhp and 500lb ft. Here it took on the establishment in the form of the excellent Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale and Lamborghini Gallardo, and although it was still a pre-production car, it beat them fair and square. Unsurprisingly, at eCoty 2005 it completed a hat-trick of Ferrari thrashings, beating the new Ferrari F430 and all the other contenders to take an emphatic win.
‘Being four inches taller than the original GT40, the GT’s doors probably don’t need to take a bite out of the roof but they look great, and the authentic look is there on the inside too. The broad fascia puts the rev-counter directly in front of the driver, while a row of smaller dials and toggle switches stretches off to the right, culminating with a large speedo angled towards the driver. Even the seats with their vent holes evoke the originals, but to me they look like a Lego version and prove about as comfortable.
‘For me they’re one of the few aspects of the car that could be improved, so much of it is so right. The small steering wheel is fully adjustable and its efforts always very manageable, while the clutch is nice and easy, the gearshift a light and precise delight. And the performance is phenomenal.
‘The supercharged V8 is a proper, lusty engine right from the bottom and rewards a trip to the top of the rev-range with a bit of crescendo. You really don’t need more than the factory 550bhp, either. I recall from eCoty that we all felt it was a very healthy 550bhp, and so it was no surprise when a US mag popped a stock GT on the rollers and got 550bhp… at the wheels. Best of all, it doesn’t feel overpowered, even though it features 1960s traction control: two fat Goodyears and your right foot.
‘The fact that there was never going to be any electronic intervention seems to have ensured that the GT’s handling is predictable, manageable. Even at the limit it’s progressive and composed, and while on difficult roads the ride is initially a little bobbly, add a bit of speed and it all smooths out. Better still, the masses are so well balanced that when you turn, you get exactly what you expect, and the harder you push, the more you ask of the chassis, the better it gets. Sure, the sound is classic American, the look too, but the whole car is so finely judged, so light yet tactile, so engaging and rewarding, it’s one of the best mid-engined supercars ever created. It really is that good, even 20 years on.
‘Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, is blown away. ‘One of the best cars I’ve ever driven. I was expecting something brutal and hefty but it’s so delicate, completely at odds with the way it looks and sounds. It somehow manages to feel light and dainty but still connected, a bit like a Lotus. And the engine never gets old; it’s so tractable and sounds brilliant. I wish the gearing was shorter to enjoy revving it out more often, but that’s about it. I really, really want one.’ Editor-at-large Dickie Meaden is utterly smitten too. ‘I just fell in love with it completely. I think it’s a real landmark. It’s right up there, one of the best cars of all these supercar eras tests.’’
Ford GT evo Car of the Year 2005 test – Peter Tomalin
'Perhaps it’s the old-school looks and historical baggage, but it’s hard not to feel daunted at the prospect of extending the GT – a car that feels as quick as anything I’ve ever driven, short of a Zonda F – on a road like this. But, unlikely as it sounds, once a few sinuous miles have rolled beneath its wheels, you know that the trickiest and most intimidating aspect of the Ford GT is climbing in and closing the door. Manage that without scalping yourself in the process, and the rest is absurdly easy.
'Really. I kid you not. Nothing can prepare you for the delicacy of the controls and the progressive, measured way in which the GT responds, both to throttle and steering inputs. It’s calm when you expect it to be jumpy; fluid when you think it’ll be ragged; approachable and exploitable from the moment you drive away. You feel encouraged to stretch yourself and the car sooner than you’d ever believe.
'Everything, it seems, has been honed to help maximise your enjoyment. The clutch, feelsome but far from heavy, is a cinch to operate, as is the manual gearbox, which slots from cog to cog with a sweetness that belies the forces it has to transmit. The steering shares their delicacy and feel, shunning gratuitous weight for detailed feel and natural, linear response.
'You don’t fight the GT, you flow with it, powering calmly and precisely from straight to crest to bend, safe in the knowledge that each wheel and tyre is relaying faithful information to you through the steering wheel and seat cushion. Make no mistake, the Ford is vividly, explicitly, shockingly fast. It snacks on stretches of road that most cars would make a meal of, its rangy gearing and deceptive, devastating power delivery firing you through France at warp speed. What’s eerie is how tranquil it all feels from the driver’s seat. The eye of the storm.
'The brakes have magnificent power and feel, too, repeatedly wiping off speed without breaking sweat, the pedal pressure and consistent, minimal travel perfectly suited to heel-and-toe downshifts that further polish your progress. By the time I arrive in Castellane I’m completely at one with the GT, blown away by its composure, speed and uncanny depth of ability, mesmerised by just how good it felt on what must rank as one of the world’s greatest roads.'
'Everyone, to a man, was completely blown away by the Ford GT. Even those of us who’d driven it before were surprised by its unique combination of towering performance and lightness of touch. Roger Green, a newcomer to the big-hearted Ford, was just gob-smacked. ‘I’m still not completely convinced by the retro thing, but to drive it’s awesome. Perhaps because of the replica looks I was expecting a real GT40 driving experience: heavy and awkward, really fast but a real handful with it. It is really fast, but it’s easier and more accessible than you’d ever believe.’
'Colin Goodwin is another GT virgin. ‘I’m having trouble summing up the GT,’ he says. ‘It’s such an emotional thing. You get incredibly excited just looking at it.’ It’s Harry Metcalfe’s first taste of the Ford, too (some suggest it’s his first taste of any Ford), and guess what? He’s under its spell. ‘I’m absolutely staggered. It’s one of those cars you just presume is a concept that’s just about made it into production, but it’s not. It feels like they’ve been building them for years. So smooth, so quick, such a supple chassis and a brilliant gearbox.’
'The key to the GT’s success is its completeness. Comfortably the most powerful and fastest here, it’s also one of the most benign, despite doing without any form of traction or stability control. Coupled to mile-wide tyres, abundant torque and a mid-engined chassis, you’d expect it to be as progressive as a hair-trigger, but, as John Hayman says, ‘As crazy as it sounds, so long as they have a molecule of sensitivity, you could put anyone in the GT.’
'Checking my notes, the GT is often referred to as ‘a 550bhp Elise’, which, if you can get your head around the concept, just about sums it up. The last word on our newest eCoty champion, though, goes to Barker. ‘Within a couple of hundred yards I thought the GT was something really special. Half a dozen corners later, I knew it was the winner. In more than 15 years that’s never happened to me before.’ – Peter Tomalin, eCoty 2005
Ford GT values and buying guide
Most owners complain more about poor fuel economy than reliability issues, with the later V6-powered, Multimatic-built GT considered to be much more problem-prone. Early cars did have issues with faulty suspension control arms, although these should have been fixed under a recall.
There were also numerous reports of temperamental immobiliser systems and some of the gauges are prone to failure, but it’s a solid car overall. Even when something does go wrong, its relatively simple underpinnings mean it’s often not as ruinously expensive to fix as modern equivalents.
A total of 4038 GTs were produced during the model’s two years on sale, but only 100 were sold to Europe and just 28 of those made it to the UK. They’re worth considerably more than they were when new, too, with several examples currently listed in the classifieds for in excess of £400,000. Bide your time and watch the auctions, however, and you should be able to land a car with less than 20,000 miles for under £300k. Consider the value of some other mid-noughties analogue supercars such as the Pagani Zonda, though, and it doesn’t seem so bad…
Ford GT (2004 - 2006) specs
|Engine
|V8, 5409cc, supercharged
|Power
|550bhp @ 6500rpm
|Torque
|500lb ft @ 3750rpm
|Weight
|1583kg (353bhp/ton)
|0-62mph
|3.9sec
|Top speed
|205mph
|Price new
|£120,900 (£225,450 in today's money)
|Value now
|£300,000 - £600,000