‘The fact that there was never going to be any electronic intervention seems to have ensured that the GT’s handling is predictable, manageable. Even at the limit it’s progressive and composed, and while on difficult roads the ride is initially a little bobbly, add a bit of speed and it all smooths out. Better still, the masses are so well balanced that when you turn, you get exactly what you expect, and the harder you push, the more you ask of the chassis, the better it gets. Sure, the sound is classic American, the look too, but the whole car is so finely judged, so light yet tactile, so engaging and rewarding, it’s one of the best mid-engined supercars ever created. It really is that good, even 20 years on.

‘Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, is blown away. ‘One of the best cars I’ve ever driven. I was expecting something brutal and hefty but it’s so delicate, completely at odds with the way it looks and sounds. It somehow manages to feel light and dainty but still connected, a bit like a Lotus. And the engine never gets old; it’s so tractable and sounds brilliant. I wish the gearing was shorter to enjoy revving it out more often, but that’s about it. I really, really want one.’ Editor-at-large Dickie Meaden is utterly smitten too. ‘I just fell in love with it completely. I think it’s a real landmark. It’s right up there, one of the best cars of all these supercar eras tests.’’

Ford GT evo Car of the Year 2005 test – Peter Tomalin

'Perhaps it’s the old-school looks and historical baggage, but it’s hard not to feel daunted at the prospect of extending the GT – a car that feels as quick as anything I’ve ever driven, short of a Zonda F – on a road like this. But, unlikely as it sounds, once a few sinuous miles have rolled beneath its wheels, you know that the trickiest and most intimidating aspect of the Ford GT is climbing in and closing the door. Manage that without scalping yourself in the process, and the rest is absurdly easy.

'Really. I kid you not. Nothing can prepare you for the delicacy of the controls and the progressive, measured way in which the GT responds, both to throttle and steering inputs. It’s calm when you expect it to be jumpy; fluid when you think it’ll be ragged; approachable and exploitable from the moment you drive away. You feel encouraged to stretch yourself and the car sooner than you’d ever believe.