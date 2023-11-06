Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 – central sculpture to celebrate 100 years of MG

Goodwood is gearing up for an action-packed 2024 season, revealing the theme for this year's Festival of Speed central sculpture. Celebrating 100 years of MG, the new Cyberster EV will star on the central feature designed by Gerry Judah. This year's event will celebrate 130 years since the world’s first motor race, with doors opening on Thursday July 11 - 14. Tickets are on sale now.

Founder of the Festival of Speed, the Duke of Richmond, said: 'Following the world debut of the striking Cyberster at the 2023 Festival of Speed, we are delighted that MG are returning to Goodwood this year to celebrate their centenary in style with their first Central Feature. It is set to be a fitting tribute to the first 100 years of one of Britain’s oldest and most popular manufacturers, which has enjoyed a long association with Goodwood.'

Alongside key motorsport anniversary celebrations, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 will focus on the technological advances that led the industry to where it is today. The event will also look into the future at cutting-edge technology with the Future Lab, with radical concept cars and prototypes likely to make appearances throughout the show.