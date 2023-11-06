Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 – central sculpture to celebrate 100 years of MG

The world’s greatest car show is back for another year, and will celebrate MG's centenary for the iconic central feature for 2024

by: Sam Jenkins
14 Mar 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 MG8

Goodwood is gearing up for an action-packed 2024 season, revealing the theme for this year's Festival of Speed central sculpture. Celebrating 100 years of MG, the new Cyberster EV will star on the central feature designed by Gerry Judah. This year's event will celebrate 130 years since the world’s first motor race, with doors opening on Thursday July 11 - 14. Tickets are on sale now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Founder of the Festival of Speed, the Duke of Richmond, said: 'Following the world debut of the striking Cyberster at the 2023 Festival of Speed, we are delighted that MG are returning to Goodwood this year to celebrate their centenary in style with their first Central Feature. It is set to be a fitting tribute to the first 100 years of one of Britain’s oldest and most popular manufacturers, which has enjoyed a long association with Goodwood.'

> Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: highlights

Alongside key motorsport anniversary celebrations, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 will focus on the technological advances that led the industry to where it is today. The event will also look into the future at cutting-edge technology with the Future Lab, with radical concept cars and prototypes likely to make appearances throughout the show.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Following last year's 30th anniversary event, FoS 2024 will feature road and motorsport icons both on and off the hill, ranging from Formula 1 to Le Mans and MotoGP. While the famous hillclimb remain the core spectacle, a forest rally stage and off-road arena will also play host to plenty of exciting action, with the F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky offering a closer look at the pinnacle of motorsport. The Electric Avenue, Future Lab and the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn concours d’elegance will also make a return for 2024.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 20248

As always, tickets are selling fast. Poor weather conditions led to the cancellation of Festival of Speed on one of the scheduled four days last year, and with most of those ticket holders opting to roll over to 2024, the Saturday has already sold out – while limited, tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday are still available. Under 12s go free and those aged between 13 and 21 are eligible for a Young Person ticket at half price. 

The 2024 Goodwood Revival will take place on September 6 - 8 as one of the greatest celebrations of historic racing, with tickets starting from £72. The 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will also take place on April 13 - 14. 

Further details on Goodwood’s 2024 events will be announced in due course.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: highlights and new car releases
Goodwood FoS 23 main Sam J
News

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: highlights and new car releases

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed hosted a variety of motorsport stars, historic racers and new car reveals – here’s the full run-down
19 Jul 2023
New McMurtry Spéirling Pure: specs, price and production plans for 1000bhp fan car
McMurtry Speirling Pure
News

New McMurtry Spéirling Pure: specs, price and production plans for 1000bhp fan car

The spectacular McMurtry Spéirling will be available to 100 customers in Pure form, costing from £820,000 plus taxes
15 Jul 2023
1500bhp Porsche Mission X hypercar makes public debut
Porsche Mission X hypercar
News

1500bhp Porsche Mission X hypercar makes public debut

Porsche’s 75th birthday present to itself is an all-new electric hypercar with its sights set on being the fastest road-legal car around the Ring
14 Jul 2023
Lanzante McLaren LM 25 Editions shown at Goodwood
Lanzante LM 25 Editions
News

Lanzante McLaren LM 25 Editions shown at Goodwood

Seven McLarens are to receive F1 GTR-inspired touches to celebrate 25 years since its 1995 Le Mans win, and two have been shown at Goodwood Festival o…
14 Jul 2023
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

1093bhp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT targets the Tesla Model S Plaid
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
News

1093bhp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT targets the Tesla Model S Plaid

The Taycan has received a track-focused makeover from Porsche’s GT division – the result is the most powerful production Porsche ever
11 Mar 2024
Nissan Z Nismo 2024 review – Japan's answer to the BMW M2
Nissan Z Nismo
Reviews

Nissan Z Nismo 2024 review – Japan's answer to the BMW M2

The latest Z car has had a Nismo makeover, with a reworked chassis and aero, more power – and an auto ’box. It’s still not coming to Europe, but are w…
10 Mar 2024
2024 Mercedes-AMG E53 revealed – E63 S power for AMG’s entry-level hybrid E-class 
Mercedes-AMG E53
News

2024 Mercedes-AMG E53 revealed – E63 S power for AMG’s entry-level hybrid E-class 

Mercedes-AMG’s new E53 saloon and estate retain the turbocharged straight-six and gain a significant electrified performance performance boost with a …
11 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content