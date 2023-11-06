Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 – central sculpture to celebrate 100 years of MG
The world’s greatest car show is back for another year, and will celebrate MG's centenary for the iconic central feature for 2024
Goodwood is gearing up for an action-packed 2024 season, revealing the theme for this year's Festival of Speed central sculpture. Celebrating 100 years of MG, the new Cyberster EV will star on the central feature designed by Gerry Judah. This year's event will celebrate 130 years since the world’s first motor race, with doors opening on Thursday July 11 - 14. Tickets are on sale now.
Founder of the Festival of Speed, the Duke of Richmond, said: 'Following the world debut of the striking Cyberster at the 2023 Festival of Speed, we are delighted that MG are returning to Goodwood this year to celebrate their centenary in style with their first Central Feature. It is set to be a fitting tribute to the first 100 years of one of Britain’s oldest and most popular manufacturers, which has enjoyed a long association with Goodwood.'
Alongside key motorsport anniversary celebrations, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 will focus on the technological advances that led the industry to where it is today. The event will also look into the future at cutting-edge technology with the Future Lab, with radical concept cars and prototypes likely to make appearances throughout the show.
Following last year's 30th anniversary event, FoS 2024 will feature road and motorsport icons both on and off the hill, ranging from Formula 1 to Le Mans and MotoGP. While the famous hillclimb remain the core spectacle, a forest rally stage and off-road arena will also play host to plenty of exciting action, with the F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky offering a closer look at the pinnacle of motorsport. The Electric Avenue, Future Lab and the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn concours d’elegance will also make a return for 2024.
As always, tickets are selling fast. Poor weather conditions led to the cancellation of Festival of Speed on one of the scheduled four days last year, and with most of those ticket holders opting to roll over to 2024, the Saturday has already sold out – while limited, tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday are still available. Under 12s go free and those aged between 13 and 21 are eligible for a Young Person ticket at half price.
The 2024 Goodwood Revival will take place on September 6 - 8 as one of the greatest celebrations of historic racing, with tickets starting from £72. The 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will also take place on April 13 - 14.
Further details on Goodwood’s 2024 events will be announced in due course.