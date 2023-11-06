Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 theme announced

The world’s greatest car show is back for another year, and tickets are selling fast...

by: Sam Jenkins
17 Jan 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 20246

With the new year upon us, Goodwood is gearing up for an action-packed season, revealing the theme for this year's Festival of Speed. Celebrating 130 years since the world’s first motor race, 2024's event theme is 'Horseless to Hybrid – Revolutions in Power,' with early bird tickets on sale until February 29. Doors open on Thursday July 11 - 14, but get your tickets fast, as the Saturday has already sold out.

Alongside key motorsport anniversary celebrations, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 will focus on the technological advances that led the industry to where it is today. The event will also look into the future at cutting-edge technology with the Future Lab, with radical concept cars and prototypes likely to make appearances throughout the show.

> Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: highlights

Following last year's 30th anniversary event, FoS 2024 will feature road and motorsport icons both on and off the hill, ranging from Formula 1 to Le Mans and MotoGP. While the famous hillclimb remain the core spectacle, a forest rally stage and off-road arena will also play host to plenty of exciting action, with the F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky offering a closer look at the pinnacle of motorsport. The Electric Avenue, Future Lab and the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn concours d’elegance will also make a return for 2024.

Those looking to take advantage of the early bird discount will need to purchase tickets before February 29, with prices starting from £63 – as with all Goodwood events, under 12s go free and those aged between 13 and 21 are eligible for a Young Person ticket at half price. 

As always, tickets are selling fast. Poor weather conditions led to the cancellation of Festival of Speed on one of the scheduled four days last year, and with most of those ticket holders opting to roll over to 2024, the Saturday has already sold out – tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday are still available. 

The 2024 Goodwood Revival will take place on September 6 - 8 as one of the greatest celebrations of historic racing, with tickets starting from £72. The 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will also take place on April 13 - 14. 

Further details on Goodwood’s 2024 events will be announced in due course.

