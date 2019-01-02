Best small cars 2024 – pocket rockets reviewed and rated

Though the latest ST still provides some of the greatest thrills for the money, you certainly won’t be disappointed with its warm sibling. In its most potent form power comes from a 1-litre turbocharged three-cylinder with hybrid assist, boasting 153bhp for a 9.2sec 0-62mph sprint. Better than its straight-line performance is the chassis. There’s even more maturity to the new Fiesta so it’s probably not the best choice if you’re looking for a raw and rowdy experience, but it’s agile, delivers decent feedback through the controls, and takes the edge off poorly surfaced roads. Peugeot 208 GT Line 10 Built on the same PSA-built platform you'll find in the new Vauxhall Corsa, the all-new Peugeot 208 is a marked step up from its predecessor. Buckets of technology, an all-electric variant and a fresh new design help it stand out in today’s crowded small car market. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car Featuring the marque’s trademark ‘claw’ daytime running lights and bold, contrasting arches, the exterior design is something you’ll struggle to miss. A charming two-tone design and an aggressive front end make it one of the most attractive small cars on sale, and the design overhaul doesn't stop there. Inside, there’s a pleasingly compact steering wheel, a unique three-dimensional digital dashboard and reams of niceties such as USB-C front and rear, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and more should you opt for the GT Line.

> Peugeot 208 GT Line review – new generation supermini moves the game forward Though a hot Peugeot Sport offering is off the cards, powertrain offerings are aplenty. At the bottom of the range is a 1.2-litre, 73bhp petrol available only with a six-speed manual, rising to the range-topping 127bhp variant with an eight-speed automatic – there’s also a 1.5-litre, 99bhp diesel available alongside the all-electric e208 with 134bhp. Opt for the most powerful petrol and the 208 has plenty of go, though its sole eight-speed automatic gearbox offering won’t be for some – it’s good enough for everyday driving, but you’ll yearn for more response on a B-road blast. What remains a constant across the range is its chassis, boasting quick turn-in and limited body roll – outright grip isn’t a match for the Ford Fiesta’s, but the 208’s an entertaining machine to drive nonetheless. Mini Cooper 10 The regular Mini Cooper has always been a sweet spot in the Mini range and the current model is no exception. It’s neither as fast nor as sharp as a Cooper S or John Cooper Works-badged model, but get the £18,005 Cooper on the right road and it still puts a grin on your face.

Part of this is down to the engine. While it hasn’t escaped the trend towards turbocharging, the 1.5-litre three-cylinder motor (also found in the back of BMW’s i8) is smooth, reasonably punchy (134bhp, and 162lb ft at 1250rpm) and willing to spin all the way to the red line. > Mini Cooper review - retro supermini as polished as ever And the softer set-up compared to hotter Minis means it really flows down the road, aided by the same responsive steering as any other Mini and nice balance to the chassis – all the more exploitable with lower levels of grip. You certainly shouldn’t rule out the three-pot Cooper if you’re after an uncomplicated, fun driving experience, and despite the premium-esque badge the pricing undercuts Ford’s alternative. Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 10 The days of the hot Fabia vRS are long gone, but in Monte Carlo trim Skoda’s hatchback is still a worthy alternative to rivals from Ford and Hyundai. A design free of ostentation, strong powertrains and class-leading build quality make it an attractive choice. The Fabia shares underpinnings, engines and transmissions with the current Volkswagen Polo. A selection of 1-litre three-cylinders are what you’ll find on the options list, comprising three turbocharged TSI units and one non-turbocharged unit, varying in output from the 59bhp entry-level engine to the range-topping 108bhp TSI. All are connected to manual gearboxes – five speeds for most and six for the top TSI – which are pleasingly slick. The middling 94bhp TSI is also available with a seven-speed DSG.

Performance is not the Fabia’s strong suit, but should you select one of the more powerful engines you won't struggle to keep up with traffic. Its ageing underpinnings make it feel more basic than its Volkswagen sibling, and it's certainly no match for the Ford Fiesta in terms of dynamic ability. The Monte Carlo will nudge an eye-watering £25,000 should you tick enough boxes, but what makes the Fabia so appealing is its £14,645 starting price. This doesn’t come at the cost of build quality, either, with it leagues ahead of the Ford Fiesta and Renault Clio. Hyundai i20 Ultimate 10 The i20 N has proven that Albert Biermann’s N division is far from a one-trick pony, with it offering true competition to the long-standing Fiesta ST. Though less of a driver’s machine, it’s a similar story with its ordinary i20 counterpart, with it transformed into a competitive offering in its latest iteration. Exterior styling saw a complete switch up for this generation, with a sharp, aggressive front end paired with a unique lighting signature front and rear. The cabin receives a raft of new tech, a snappy, well-integrated infotainment system and a refined design – though plastic use is on the high side, build quality is strong.

> Hyundai i20 N 2021 review – hot supermini zeros in on the Ford Fiesta ST The more pricey i20 N is where you’ll find the real driving thrills, but the i20 Ultimate provides plenty of performance for everyday driving. Pairing a 1-litre three-cylinder with a 48V mild-hybrid system, output sits at 99bhp and 127lb ft for the entire range. Intriguingly, the i20 is available with either a dual-clutch automatic or a manual with an electronic clutch. During our time with the latter, it proved to make everyday driving a smoother affair, though requests for more spritely acceleration occasionally confused the system. Renault Clio RS Line 10 Launched in 2019, the fifth-generation Renault Clio brought substantial updates to every aspect of the supermini – design was given a refresh both inside and out, but most notable were the new powertrains. A feeble 89bhp 0.9-litre three-cylinder paired to either a CVT or six-speed manual is one option for the RS Line, but the 1.6-litre E-Tech is the powertrain we’d opt for, pairing a more potent combustion engine with two electric motors and a 1.2kWh battery. Unlike any other model in this list it allows for pure electric driving at low speeds, making it a frugal machine should you spend your time in cities.

Inside, build quality is above that of the likes of Ford’s Fiesta, and although the faux carbonfibre won’t be for some, design is tasteful too. The seats blend artificial leather with fabric and offer a surprising level of bolstering, and although there’s some cheap plastic to be found throughout, all touchpoints feel solid. > Renault Megane RS 300 2021 review – less is more with this GTI rival A 138bhp output puts it high on our list in terms of power, but its unusual ‘multi-mode’ clutchless gearbox makes for an equally unusual driving experience. Getting up to and maintaining speed is far from an issue, but the way the clutchless transmission delivers power can be a rather odd sensation, and not one that encourages a spirited drive. The chassis is stronger than its powertrain, with the set-up in the RS Line confidence inspiring. Predictably, steering is light and without much feel, but well-tuned damping provides some feedback and its spring rate is perfect for a car of this kind, being tight enough to lessen roll but with enough slack to make it comfortable on Britain’s rough roads – it’s certainly no full-fat Renault Sport model, but it’s still well suited for a B-road. SEAT Ibiza FR Sport 10 SEAT’s fifth-generation Ibiza arrived in summer 2017 and it’s not hard to see the appeal. The old model was easy enough on the eye, but the latest one takes the Leon’s styling and gives it an even sportier, tightly surfaced look. In sporty FR trim, it’s really quite appealing.