Kia EV9 GT review – the Defender Octa has nothing to worry about

Looking to nuzzle its way into the curious collection of vehicles that is the performance SUV market is the new Kia EV9 GT, a high-performance variant of Kia’s biggest and most expensive car, with inspiration and engineering know-how from the smaller EV6 GT, and by extension the related Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

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The performance SUV is a category of car none of us ever really needed, but one which has on occasion resulted in something rather amusing; think original Cayenne Turbo, Bronco Raptor, Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Defender Octa. They’re the antithesis of the Elises, Caterhams, French hot hatches and hardcore Caymans and 911s we adore, but we know big fun and great engineering when we see it, so we admire them all the same. The EV9 GT is five metres long, seats up to seven, and is powered by electricity, but can it count itself among the best hot SUVs?

Powertrain and technical highlights

We should probably start with the basics here, as the EV9 isn’t really in core evo-reader territory. It sits squarely (visually and conceptually) at the top of Kia’s range, measuring in at 5015mm long and nearly two metres wide before you count the mirrors, and 1780mm tall. That’s similar in length to a Defender Octa with a spare mounted on the back, a touch narrower, but getting on for half a foot lower. Kia offers six- and seven-seat versions, and ordinarily the EV9 comes in rear- and all-wheel-drive versions, with a single motor and dual motors respectively.

The EV9 GT is dual-motor, with a 139kW unit at the front axle and 235kW at the rear, making it a rear-biased setup. Its total 374kW output equates to 501bhp, with torque of 546lb ft. The motors are supplied by the same 99.8kWh nominal, 96kWh usable battery pack as other EV9s, and on paper the range is similar to that of the cooking models, with a claimed 316 miles, 2.8mi/kWh efficiency, and 210kW charging, for a 10 to 80 per cent boost in 24 minutes.