evo magazine latest issue – 331 on sale now

The letters GTR grace the rumps of a few special cars but to none is the acronym more significant than McLaren. While GTR-badged McLarens no longer race, they are devoted to track use, calling upon the Le Mans-winning provenance of the original McLaren F1 GTR. To see how the generations of McLaren GTR compare, we gathered together examples of the F1, P1 and Senna. All have been prepared and certified for road use by Lanzante, a name closely associated with that 1995 Le Mans victory. So how does a racer with Le Mans history compare to McLaren’s modern track-only specials, on road and on circuit? You can find out in issue 331.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we find out whether Alpine’s A290 electric hot hatch has the DNA and soul of the brilliant A110 sports car that it used as a benchmark, in our exclusive twin-test, perfectly judged by Yousuf Ashraf: ‘It’s better than every electric hot hatch we have tested, but is it a driver’s car in the true sense?’

Issue 331 also features our first drive of the new 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 in both winged and Touring forms, which promise to wield RS and S/T-inspired revisions to iterate on what was already close to sports car perfection.

Away from the hot new metal, Nissan’s 350Z receives the evo Icon treatment, while the scintillating Mercedes-AMG CLK DTM racer is the focus of this month’s anatomy series. Plus, John Barker speaks to Cosworth about the future of the high performance internal combustion engine, Dickie Meaden drives Ferrari's 296 Challenge racer and we drive the latest Caterham Seven, newest Maserati cabriolet (trigger warning, it’s got a lot of batteries) and Land Rover’s unhinged Defender Octa. All this, as well as evo Fast Fleet updates, columnist commentary and much more, in issue 331 of evo magazine.