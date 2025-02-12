Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

evo magazine latest issue – 331 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, we drive all the McLaren GTRs, the new Porsche 911 GT3 and the amazing Defender Octa. We also visit Cosworth and get under the skin of a Mercedes DTM car

by: Ethan Jupp
12 Feb 2025
evo issue 331 covers6

Issue 331 of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 331 – what's inside

The letters GTR grace the rumps of a few special cars but to none is the acronym more significant than McLaren. While GTR-badged McLarens no longer race, they are devoted to track use, calling upon the Le Mans-winning provenance of the original McLaren F1 GTR. To see how the generations of McLaren GTR compare, we gathered together examples of the F1, P1 and Senna. All have been prepared and certified for road use by Lanzante, a name closely associated with that 1995 Le Mans victory. So how does a racer with Le Mans history compare to McLaren’s modern track-only specials, on road and on circuit? You can find out in issue 331.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Elsewhere in the magazine, we find out whether Alpine’s A290 electric hot hatch has the DNA and soul of the brilliant A110 sports car that it used as a benchmark, in our exclusive twin-test, perfectly judged by Yousuf Ashraf: ‘It’s better than every electric hot hatch we have tested, but is it a driver’s car in the true sense?’ 

Issue 331 also features our first drive of the new 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 in both winged and Touring forms, which promise to wield RS and S/T-inspired revisions to iterate on what was already close to sports car perfection. 

Away from the hot new metal, Nissan’s 350Z receives the evo Icon treatment, while the scintillating Mercedes-AMG CLK DTM racer is the focus of this month’s anatomy series. Plus, John Barker speaks to Cosworth about the future of the high performance internal combustion engine, Dickie Meaden drives Ferrari's 296 Challenge racer and we drive the latest Caterham Seven, newest Maserati cabriolet (trigger warning, it’s got a lot of batteries) and Land Rover’s unhinged Defender Octa. All this, as well as evo Fast Fleet updates, columnist commentary and much more, in issue 331 of evo magazine.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

evo magazine latest issue – 330 on sale now
evo 330 – covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 330 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, we celebrate 25 years of Pagani with a drive in the new Utopia, test the new BMW M5 against Porsche’s Panamera Turbo E-Hyb…
8 Jan 2025
evo Car of the Year issue 329 on sale now
evo issue 329
News

evo Car of the Year issue 329 on sale now

evo's 2024 Car of the Year issue has arrived – grab a copy in-store or via our online shop to read the spectacular 83-page test
4 Dec 2024
evo magazine latest issue – 328 on sale now
evo 328 – covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 328 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine, we drive the new Aston Martin Vanquish, test BMW’s latest M5 and unpack Ferrari’s F80 hypercar – plus plenty more…
6 Nov 2024
evo magazine latest issue – 327 on sale now
evo 327 covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 327 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine, we drive the Ferrari 12Cilindri, revisit three Japanese sports car icons and unpack McLaren’s W1 hypercar – plus …
9 Oct 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Jaguar GT seen on the road: 1000bhp production car prepares to launch Jag’s new era
Jaguar 2026 front
News

New Jaguar GT seen on the road: 1000bhp production car prepares to launch Jag’s new era

Jaguar’s new electric GT continues testing ahead its late-2025 reveal
7 Feb 2025
This is why youngsters aren't interested in cars
Lamborghini Revuelto
Opinion

This is why youngsters aren't interested in cars

Youngsters not into cars any more? The remedy’s obvious, reckons Richard Porter
7 Feb 2025
Best GT cars 2025 – the ultimate continent crossers
Best GT cars 2025
Best cars

Best GT cars 2025 – the ultimate continent crossers

The best GTs must marry the opulence, comfort, refinement and appointment of a luxury saloon, with the style, performance, engagement and sense of occ…
10 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content