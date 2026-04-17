McLaren’s ‘LT’ brand, launched with the 675LT, incurred a few eye-rolls on its arrival in early 2015. LT stood for Longtail, referencing the lengthened-by-641mm version of the McLaren F1 that raced in the late 1990s. At just 33mm longer and in no way a homologation car, the links between the old legend and McLaren Automotive’s first lightened, tautened track special were tenuous at best.

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Now, over ten years on, we know that if a McLaren wears an LT badge it’s likely to be one of Woking’s most thrilling models. Many drives of the 675LT on road and track, alone and against rivals, left us convinced this was arguably McLaren’s ‘Speciale moment’. An example of what is still a five-star high watermark for the company – potentially McLaren’s best ever car – can be yours for less than a new 750S, or half the price of a specced-up Ferrari 296 Speciale.

Like your favourite band’s first album, the first McLaren LT still has something special about it, even by comparison to its excellent progeny. It was a labour of love, its creators fastidious in executing on a purity of vision with deliciously overindulgent engineering. Paul Saunders, who was at McLaren for ten years before co-founding McLaren specialist V Engineering, tells us it was intended to be very little short of a McLaren P1 minus the hybrid tech.

Engine, gearbox and performance