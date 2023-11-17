The Mercedes 190E Evo II is back: full details on HWA’s £730k recreation

As the likes of the Maturo Stradale and Prodrive P25 hit the market as reinterpretations of motorsport icons, HWA is marking its 25th anniversary with a modern take on the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II. Launched as the first project under the firm’s new HWA Legacy division, the model will be road-legal, limited to just 100 units and priced from €714,000 euros plus VAT (c£730k all in), with first deliveries towards the end of 2025. Advertisement - Article continues below Given HWA’s history, there’s no doubt this restomod project is in safe hands. The company was formed by AMG co-founder Hans Werner Aufrecht, and is responsible for everything from the CLK GTR to the SLS GT3. It has also played a significant role in the development of modern hypercars such as the Apollo IE and Pagani’s Huayra R. Today, HWA is positioning itself as an independent manufacturer and not just an engineering firm, with its modernised Evo II forging this new path. > Prodrive P25 review – this £552,000 Subaru Impreza is worth every penny Based on the W201-series Mercedes-Benz 190E, the 2.5-16 Evo II is one of the most iconic DTM racers of all time, making its debut at the 1990 Geneva Motor Show before Klaus Ludwig raced it to a DTM title in 1992. Just 502 road-legal examples were built for homologation purposes, featuring the same Cosworth-built 2.5-litre four-cylinder as the racer.

At the HWA's core is the same steel chassis as an ordinary 190, but in order to improve safety and reduce weight, the front and rear are replaced with bespoke aluminium structures. This also allows for completely bespoke suspension kinematics, making it much easier for HWA's engineers to fine tune the new double wishbone setup. 15 This front structure also allowed HWA to move its new 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 (borrowed from the Mercedes-Benz S-class) as far backwards as possible, with a dry sump system allowing for a lower centre of gravity. Performance figures will be confirmed in due course, but with a bespoke engine management system and numerous HWA upgrades, it's unlikely to be lacking grunt. Following customer feedback, HWA picked the road-going Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM and more recent AMG GT Black Series as benchmarks for the Evo's kinematics. Analysing the way in which these cars achieve their handling prowess, HWA has then applied findings to the Evo. While it features strong camber gain for optimum stability and traction in its standard form, buyers will be able to opt for an Affalterbach package for even more track focus. 15 Speaking to evo at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Chief Technical Officer Gordian von Schöning said: 'We are not aiming to have a track record breaking car, it won't go to the Nürburgring and be the quickest car all over or something, that's not the goal'. Based on simulations, HWA says it competes with the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 in terms of outright performance.

While HWA is perhaps one of the best equipped engineering firms for developing a car from start to finish, there are still elements that have been outsourced. Schöning revealed that development for the ABS/ESP system alone cost the company €4.5m, with the headlights costing another €1.5m due to their complexity – given the short 100-unit run, that's €60,000 of development cost per car for those two elements alone. While the car pictured is a running prototype featuring the V6 engine, the interior remains unfinished, and will be revealed in its final form before the end of the year. HWA's CTO revealed that while its design has charm, the original's interior doesn't have the quality they're looking for, and with bespoke interior parts ludicrously costly, they've lifted parts from existing cars such as the S-class, refinishing visible components in leather for a more premium feel. 15 Having partnered with US-based historic performance car specialist Curated for the project, HWA founder Hans Werner Aufrecht said: 'The Evo II was a design icon of the early 1990s and set benchmarks in terms of style. Our idea was to reinterpret this design. With Curated, we wanted a partner at our side for this project who knows the market for such cars inside out and believes in the HWA Evo. I think we are creating the best conditions for the HWA Evo to be successful.' If you like the sound of the Evo you'll be pleased to hear there's more to come. Recreations of iconic models from other brands are also in the pipeline following the launch of the Evo, with HWA starting to build one-off commissions for private customers. The Evo will be limited to just 100 units worldwide (all are sold), and is expected to hit the road before the end of 2025. HWA's engineering expertise doesn't come cheap, with the Evo costing about the same as a Ferrari SF90 XX Spider. For reference, Prodrive's P25 costs from £552,000, with the original 190E 2.5-16 Evo II now fetching in excess of £200,000 at auction.