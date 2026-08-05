Are modern cars really worse? The myth drivers need to stop believing

There are many pitfalls to getting older. The concern that one big sneeze might permanently throw your back out. The worry that you’ll have to increase the text size on your phone so much you’ll be reading your messages one letter at a time. But worst of all, there’s the fear that you’ll get too moany. We all like to complain sometimes. It’s cathartic, it gets things off your mind, it’s probably good for you. But there’s a limit. And when you’re older, it’s all too easy to lose sight of that invisible line and become someone for whom complaining is a full-time job. Just look at the mad, moany letters sent to local newspapers, the dwindling readership of which is typically composed of people who think Olivia Dean is responsible for the adverts in cinemas.

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It’s easy to fall into this as age chips away at your tolerance, sets you into trenches of expectation and disappointment, and, worst of all, cons you into thinking everything was better in the old days. It’s an easy trap to get snagged in, that last one, because the past can seem increasingly comforting, especially in uncertain times. In the present, we’re living in a scary movie and we don’t know what’s coming around the corner. Port yourself back to the imagined sunshine of your childhood and, well, you’re in a comforting film where you know what happens next. But things weren’t always better in the past; in many cases they were worse. And I especially think that when I hear people of a certain age moaning endlessly about cars.