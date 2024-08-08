This 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS test mule might be hiding a secret…

Further cladding disguises exactly what has changed here too, but the side air intakes ahead of the rear wheels also seem to have been tweaked in some way, with the surrounding trim piece more prominent than on the outgoing car. Whether this is purely for an improvement in aero efficiency, cooling, or something more significant is yet to be determined.

Each test mule we’ve spotted has been fitted with the same centre lock wheels as the current car, covered by the RS’s familiar wide-track bodywork. The existing RS uses carbonfibre for the wings, bonnet, doors and rear wing to trim its kerbweight down to 1450kg.

As on the current car, the RS will make extensive use of active aero with adjustable elements at the front axle and a DRS-equipped swan-neck rear wing. The latter is another element that appears to have seen some modification based on these spy shots, with the latest test car featuring a more complex triple-layer wing setup. The 992.1 model generates a staggering 860kg of downforce at 177mph (1000kg with the Manthey Racing kit), so expect similar numbers – if not a little more – from the new car.

Under the skin, Porsche is likely to refine the RS’s chassis setup, which comprises aero-optimised front wishbones, rear-wheel steering, adjustable dampers and a locking rear differential. The latter two elements can be tweaked via controls on the steering wheel, with adjustments for damper bump and rebound at the front and rear, as well as the locking factor of the diff under power and coast.

New for the 992.2 RS will be a fully digital instrument panel, with the current analogue/digital readout being replaced by a Taycan-style curved display. The latest PCM infotainment system will also feature, but the current car’s conventional automatic shift lever – a signature of the GT3 and RS – is unlikely to be replaced by the smaller selector found in lesser 911s.

Given it’s been almost two years since we first saw the 992.2 RS testing, we shouldn’t be too far from an official reveal. An exact launch date is still yet to be announced, but the new RS is expected to go on sale in 2026 for around £230k – if you can secure a build slot…