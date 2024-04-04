Manthey Racing’s Porsche 911 GT3 Touring loses weight and gains aero

The GT3 Touring is a more subtle take on Porsche’s track-focused 911, and now Manthey-Racing has applied its own motorsport expertise to the model. The Touring’s trademark wingless look survives the Manthey transformation, but there are numerous changes under the skin to make it more capable than ever.

At the heart of the Manthey upgrade is a new four-way adjustable shock absorber kit, with aluminium damper units, new top mounts and a complete overhaul of the suspension geometry and ride height to make the most of the new hardware. The 992 GT3’s double-wishbone front suspension layout remains, as does its 4-litre naturally-aspirated flax-six with 503bhp and 347lb ft of torque.

Manthey has developed new optional lightweight wheels for the Touring, reducing unsprung weight to improve damping control and traction. Measuring 20 inches on the front axle and 21 inches at the rear, the set saves a total of 7.3kg and mimics the design of the OEM GT3 RS Weissach wheels – only with milled spokes and embossed Manthey logos. Buyers can choose from a total of six wheel colours, ranging from satin black to gold.

While the Manthey-tuned Touring retains its wingless silhouette, there are numerous aero tweaks throughout. Optional rear-axle carbonfibre aero disc covers are said to improve downforce, with a combination of a new front splitter, redesigned underbody air guides and a new carbonfibre rear diffuser all contributing to an increase in high-speed stability.

Behind those new wheels are the standard GT3 brake rotors and calipers, but new Manthey-specific brakes pads and braided stainless steel lines are said to improve longevity and pedal response.

You’ll have to look closely to spot a Manthey kit-equipped GT3 Touring, with the (optional) decal set not quite as bold as on its upgraded GT2 and GT3 RS models. New front and rear tow lugs help set them apart though, as do aero disc decals, illuminated Manthey-branded door sills and puddle projectors.

Pricing for the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Manthey kit is yet to be disclosed, but expect it to cost in the region of £40,000.