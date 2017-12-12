The suspension uses a strut layout at the front with a double wishbone rear axle. The dampers are passive, though these were revised for the Final Edition to compensate for the larger wheels.The body is 140 per cent stiffer than the previous generation, while there is 16 per cent less body roll. This is thanks largely to spring rates that are 22 per cent stiffer at the front and 6 per cent stiffer at the rear and upgraded anti-roll bar mounting points for more toe-in at the rear. The steering is still hydraulically rather than electrically power assisted and the rack is 15 per cent quicker thanks to the ratio being changed from 14.8:1 to 12.7:1.

The familiar Multi-mode centre differential is in place with auto and manual settings, plus Auto, Auto+ and Auto- modes. The basic torque distribution is 50:50, but if you choose Auto+ it limits torque and increases stability in slippery conditions, while selecting Auto- allows more torque to be sent to the rear wheels.

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For the Final Edition, the centre differential (known as the Driver’s Control Centre Differential, or DCCD) is under complete mechanical control. As before, you can adjust the aggressiveness of the differential using the small rocker switch mounted on the transmission tunnel. The other major mechanical change is reserved for the brakes, with discs at the front that grew from 326mm to 340mm, clamped by six-pot Brembo calipers finished in day-glo yellow.

The permanently engaged symmetrical four-wheel drive system delivers ferocious traction regardless of conditions. There’s none of the ever-so subtle slip you get in a Haldex controlled system; the Subaru just puts all its power down, making you feel that not a single horsepower is wasted. It’s particularly impressive out of wet, leaf-strewn junctions, where the STi simply grips and goes.

There’s still nothing quite like a Subaru when you’re unpicking your favourite stretch of backroad. Even when going slowly it constantly reminds you that you’re behind the wheel of something out of the ordinary. You can hear and feel the transmission doing its stuff, while the firm ride is just the right side of anti-social. Yes, it makes the WRX occasionally frustrating on the daily grind, but against the backdrop of contemporary VW Group products sharing the same engine, architecture and DSG transmission, this is something that should be celebrated.