The UK-market car got a 208bhp, 201lb ft tune of 2-litre flat-four turbo, driving all four wheels through a centre differential and viscous coupling that would shuffle power to the axle that could use it best while defaulting to a 50:50 split front/rear. A five-speed manual gearbox was standard-fit and its claimed performance at launch was a 6.4-second sprint from 0 to 62mph and a 142mph top speed.

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The car evolved gradually following its 1994 introduction, the end-of-decade update you see here responding to the stuff our writers had (only mildly) grumbled about in the years beforehand. It braked a bit harder and its headlights shone brighter, ensuring the car was as fighting fit for a nighttime stage as it had ever been. By now its name had also slightly shortened – to just Impreza Turbo – and outputs had crept up, now peaking at 215bhp and 214lb ft, with slightly stiffer suspension to complement it as well as inch-larger 16-inch alloys and a desirable Momo steering wheel.

A ’99 model year Turbo starred as a Driven in our launch issue and by evo 011’s 4x4 supertest, another example lapped MIRA’s wet handling circuit quicker than a V-spec R34 Skyline GT‑R and within half a second of the Porsche 996 Carrera 4 – a car that demanded more than three times the Scooby’s £20,950 asking price. A powerful statement of intent even now. Mark Jarvis has owned V540 CRP for most of its life, adoring its origin enough to resist applying a private plate to deflect some of the meaner, less mature derision its original registration can attract. Indeed, the whole car has stayed refreshingly standard.

‘McRae, Burns and Prodrive had done some pretty remarkable things in the World Rally Championship and the price of a used Impreza was in budget,’ he says, rewinding back to the 2005 day he bought it. ‘I appreciated it being just a few steps away from the rally-bred machines. It was never intended as a long-term purchase – three to five years, maximum – but now, after 20 years of ownership, it would be hard to sell it. I haven’t found much that would compare.’