Audi RS6 Avant (C7, 2013-2019) review – a family car with supercar speed

Though the C7 was launched over a decade ago, its potent powertrain helps it achieve an impressively modern 3.9sec 0-62mph sprint in standard form. For some contemporary context, the identically powerful F10 M5 took 4.4sec. Top speed for the Audi is an electronically limited 155mph, or 189mph on cars equipped with the optional carbon-ceramic brakes. A ‘Performance’ variant, offered from 2015, upped power to 597bhp and trimmed the 0-62mph dash to 3.7sec. Why on earth you would consider a turbo or supercharged SUV over one of these, we've no idea.

Audi RS6 (C7): in detail

Price and buying checkpoints

Given that versions of the Volkswagen Group 4.0 TFSI can now be found in everything from the Bentley Continental GT to the Lamborghini Urus, it should come as no surprise to learn that it’s a largely reliable unit. There are very few complaints about the powertrain itself, with ordinary driving scenarios giving little to worry about. However, partly due to its use of a torque-converter transmission, the C7 RS6 comes without a launch control function, so some owners use manual brake boosting for a spirited getaway.

As you’d expect, this puts certain driveline components under extreme stress, and indeed you’ll find various videos online of RS6s snapping driveshafts. Thankfully, these aren’t particularly expensive to replace, but it’s something to note. Owners have also experienced split coolant hoses on facelifted cars (post-2015), but this is something that can be preempted with a thorough inspection before buying.

At launch, the C7 was priced from just under £80,000, with this swiftly climbing towards the six-figure mark if enough boxes were ticked. Today the classifieds are full of used examples, starting from just shy of £30,000. Given the sheer number available you can afford to be choosey and avoid those with higher mileages or which have been dubiously modified or show clear signs of abuse. Look closely and you’ll find good, unmolested cars on 60k miles or less for around £40,000.