Best superminis – our favourite small hatchbacks
Superminis can deliver the thrill of driving in its most basic, accessible form – these are our favourites
Superminis are an endangered species in 2026, but there’s still lots to like about the few that are clinging on. They represent the most accessible route into motoring and the best have the ability to make the most mundane journeys that bit more entertaining.
Why are they under threat, you might ask? The reality is that building a small, profitable hatchback that complies with current safety and emissions regulations is tricky to pull off these days – especially when funds are being injected into developing new electric cars. Many brands have given up on the sector for now, leaving a small but talented group of contenders in the class.
> Toyota GR Yaris review – a modern-day hot hatch icon
Toyota’s brilliant GR Yaris is proof that customers will flock to buy a specialised, well-executed small hot hatch, and the Gen 2 version is even better than the original. Hyundai’s i20 N was another stellar example of the breed until it was taken off sale in 2024, and the same can be said for the now-defunct Ford Fiesta ST and the Suzuki’s Swift Sport. The other remaining superminis aren’t quite as hot, but there’s plenty going for the likes of Peugeot’s 208 GT and Mini’s Cooper and Cooper S in both ICE and BEV guises. Here are the best still on sale.
Best superminis 2026
- Toyota GR Yaris
- Abarth 600e
- Peugeot 208 GT
- Mini Cooper S
- Fiat Grande Panda
- Volkswagen Polo GTI
- Alpine A290
- Mini Cooper SE
- Abarth 500e
Toyota GR Yaris
The GR Yaris is the first true homologation special in decades. Unlike the other superminis on this list, it features drastic changes over its ordinary counterpart, with a widened track, lowered roofline and a completely unique engine and drivetrain. In fact, its lights and door mirrors are all it shares with the regular Yaris...
Under the bonnet is a purpose-built 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder, producing 276bhp and 288lb ft of torque. This power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. Combined with its compact footprint and correspondingly lithe 1280kg kerb weight, it monsters every other small hatch against the stopwatch, reaching 0-62mph in 5.2sec.
It feels like the Yaris will achieve that no matter the conditions, its unbreakable traction and compact size allowing you to wring every drop of performance from it on pretty much any road and it impressed hugely on eCoty 2024 against some heavyweight opposition. The latest Gen 2 model has stiffer, more precise chassis tuning and an overhauled interior to go with its uprated three-pot engine, and takes the formula to an even higher level.
Abarth 600e
It might be stretching the supermini brief – the Abarth 600e is the longest car here – but it’s one of those cars that puts fun back into the genre so it’s well worth including. Based on the same architecture as the Alfa Romeo Junior the 600e in Scorpionissima form also shares the Junior Veloce’s electric motor which endows it with 276bhp and 254lb ft of torque.
Those figures are good enough for a 0-62mph time of 5.9sec so it’s definitely got the pace to go with its performance-orientated looks. Significantly the 600e uses a mechanical limited-slip differential so it can put its power down effectively. Dynamically it’s a marked improvement over the regular Fiat 600e, demonstrating excellent composure and an alert response from its front end.
While it drives very well it does have a couple of downsides. It’s heavy at 1640kg – that’s even more than the Mini SE – and with a relatively small 54kWh battery pack its range is restricted to just 207 miles according to its WLTP rating. In our experience that’ll dip significantly if you use the performance on typical British B-roads. It also uses Abarth’s sound generator which isn’t as intrusive as in the Abarth 500e, but it still needs some work to be a convincing part of this all-electric package.
Peugeot 208 GT
We can't help but feel a little disappointed that Peugeot hasn't let the latest 208 stretch its legs with a proper GTi version. Sadly – and despite the open goal left by Ford and Hyundai in this sector – hot Peugeot hatchbacks are no more, with warmed-up GT models taking the mantle instead.
As with some rivals, the specs of the 208 GT are nothing to write home about when compared to hot superminis of yesteryear. Its three-cylinder mild-hybrid engine generates a modest 134bhp, but given that it weighs around 1.2 tons, it's easy to gather momentum between corners and settle into a flow – even if it's by no means a rewarding or sonically stimulating powertrain.
More appealing is the Peugeot's light-footed, agile chassis and direct steering, which make it sweeter to drive than its sibling from the class above, the 308 GT. Once you grow used to the miniature steering wheel in your hands the cabin is attractive too, with a lower and more purposeful driving position than some competitors. It’s just a shame that the GT comes with a slight sense of unfulfilled potential.
Mini Cooper S
Few cars of a similar size and price point measure up to the Mini Cooper S in terms of performance and build quality – even if it’s not quite as exciting or engaging as it once was. The latest Cooper S (codenamed F66) gets a BMW-derived 2-litre turbocharged engine with 201bhp, and thanks to a relatively slim 1285kg kerb weight and a slug of mid-range torque, it feels considerably quicker than its power figure would suggest.
The Cooper S doesn’t come close to the involvement and ability of the GR Yaris, but it does retain some of the Mini’s trademark ‘go-kart’ handling. This is achieved through the use of a quick-ratio steering rack, firm suspension tuning and a direct front end.
The issue is that the Mini’s enthusiastic character can feel overdone, and compared to a Hyundai i20 N, there aren’t as many layers to peel away and explore. The engine and automatic transmission don’t help, either, delivering power effectively but without a sizzling top end or any real character (the standard car doesn’t even get a manual mode for the gearbox). With that said, the Cooper S is fast, well-built and can be good fun to drive, and we’re glad it’s survived for another generation in petrol form.
Fiat Grande Panda
Just as it seemed Renault had the market to itself with the popular retro-inspired 4 and 5, Fiat launched the Grande Panda with similarly charming retro details and perhaps even more appeal for some. That's because it's offered not only as a pure EV like its French alternatives, but as a hybrid-assisted petrol variant too.
In any of its forms, its design is strong. Borrowing the same tall, purposeful proportions as the Panda it succeeds, it adopts a similar boxy-but-contemporary aesthetic as Renault's latest to make it stand out in a sea of ordinary. In a similar fashion to Hyundai's EVs, it gets cool pixel-inspired lightning units at the front and rear too, a design theme carried through to the lower grille element.
There's real substance to the Grande Panda as a practical daily driver, with cabin quality strong and plenty of fun details making it a pleasure to spend time in – Fiat opted for transparent yellow plastic to frame the central infotainment display, which won't be for some, but it's certainly not dull.
The Renault 5 and 4 both have more dynamic polish, and the 109bhp 1.2-litre hybrid powertrain is not the star of the show. There's more body roll than we'd like too, but if you're looking for a soft, neutral car to fulfil daily duties, it does the job nicely.
Volkswagen Polo GTI
The Volkswagen Polo GTI has always had trouble living up to both its badge and supermini rivals. The ingredients all seem to be there, but the recipe has never quite worked, offering smart styling and decent performance but a notable lack of engagement.
The latest Polo is certainly an improvement, but still doesn’t quite hit the heights we know VW’s engineers are capable of. Once again, it’s handsome, well built, performs well and should prove a pleasure to use day to day, but it isn’t capable of entertaining like the best small hot hatches do.
Perhaps it’s a case of holding back a car that otherwise might give the more expensive Golf GTI a run for its money – after all, the Polo GTI sits on the same MQB platform as the Golf and uses its EA888 2-litre four-cylinder engine, albeit detuned to 204bhp. It falls down in the details (chiefly its lack of steering feedback and overly safe handling balance), making it a good car rather than a great hot hatch.
Alpine A290
When Alpine announced it would produce a faster, sharper variant of the new Renault 5 EV, we were very excited at the prospect of a relatively affordable EV driver's car from the maker of the A110. Now having driven it, we can confirm that the new A290 is a quick, desirable hot supermini with neat handling and definite driver appeal – even if it's not an absolute firecracker.
The core underpinnings are shared with the Renault 5, which means a single front-mounted motor, a floor-mounted battery pack and independent rear suspension. To transform it into a hot hatch, Alpine has fitted a 217bhp front motor, bespoke springs and dampers, hydraulic bump stops and uprated brakes, with major setup changes throughout.
This doesn't result in a hyper reactive, playful hot hatch like Renault Sport products of old, but the A290 is satisfying to guide along – precise, stable and neutral, with manageable levels of punch from its front motor. It does feel a little more grown up than we were expecting, lacking the ultimate edge of our favourite hot superminis, but the A290 has a wide remit and is a strong first step into Alpine's EV era.
Mini Cooper SE
Mini is stepping into a new generation of electric cars, and on the evidence of the latest Cooper SE, its future hot hatches will retain the same hyper energetic flavour that has characterised its past models.
The SE rides on an EV platform that's entirely distinct from its petrol counterpart, with a 215bhp electric motor powering the front wheels. That gives it a similar 0-62mph time to the Cooper S (6.7sec), but the 49.2kWh battery pack within the floor pushes the kerb weight up to – wait for it – 1605kg.
That’s a huge amount for a supermini, but the Cooper SE doesn’t actually feel as heavy as that. It’s sharp, agile and even playful at times, but the chassis is firm and tightly wound to control the mass, which can be tiring. Not everyone will get along with its ‘always on’ attitude, but there is fun to be had in flicking the Mini through corners and using its instant electric torque to punch between them. If you like the petrol Cooper S, you’ll get along with this just fine.
Abarth 500e
Much like Mini with the Cooper SE, Abarth has tried to inject its new EV hot hatch – the 500e – with the same personality as its petrol models. The results are intriguing; with a 152bhp electric motor stuffed in the nose, a compact footprint and quick steering, you drive it much like you would a traditional hot supermini.
As with its (now-defunct) petrol counterpart the 500e isn’t the last word in sophistication, but get past the choppy ride and lack of feel through the controls and it can be quite entertaining. Once up and rolling it’s quicker than a petrol Abarth hatch, and it’s fun to work up to the limit of its EV-specific Bridgestone types. There’s even a rear mounted speaker that produces an artificial driving sound on the move, although we were much happier with this turned off.
The 500e’s biggest hurdle is its price. Admittedly it has dropped from the £34,195 it opened at, but £27,995 is a lot to ask for an electric supermini, particularly when Hyundai’s fantastic i20 N was available for less than £30k until recently. In fairness, the Cooper SE sits in the same price range and the Alpine A290 isn't any cheaper, but it is a shame that this first wave of hot EV superminis aren’t more affordable.