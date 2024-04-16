We’re rather fond of combustion power at evo, but there’s no denying that the electric car can be seriously capable in the right form. The inherent benefits of an all-electric powertrain help EVs excel off the line, with ordinary combustion power simply no match.

There are a number of factors that contribute to an EV’s off-the-line prowess, but sheer power output, instantaneous delivery of that power, and sophisticated traction management are key. High kerb weight is something that the vast majority of electric cars are still plagued with, and while this isn’t good for lap times and engaging dynamics, it too can aid traction from a standstill.

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With almost every manufacturer now having turned its attention to electric power in some form, the technology is advancing at a faster pace than ever before. We run down the fastest accelerating production EVs on the market.

> The fastest ever Nürburgring lap times

Fastest accelerating electric production cars (0-62mph)

1. Rimac Nevera – 1.81sec

The Rimac Nevera was launched in 2021 as a successor to the Concept One, producing an incredible 1888bhp and 1742lb ft of torque from its quad-motor setup. At 1.81sec, the Croatian hypercar covers the 0-62mph sprint five hundredths sooner than its Pininfarina sibling, likely down to calibration of its traction and stability control systems and marginal differences in weight. Not only is it the fastest EV on sale, the Nevera is one of the most engaging EVs we’ve sampled to date.

2. Pininfarina Battista – 1.86sec

Given its shared underpinnings with the Nevera, it should come as no surprise that the Battista sits alongside it in this list. While its vital hardware is near-identical to that of a Rimac Nevera, a bespoke, in-house exterior and interior design, and its own dynamic development make it a unique car to drive. Both it and the Nevera boast equally bonkers performance figures but this slight difference in set-up has knocked it slightly behind its Croatian relative. The result is a 1.86-second quoted 0-62mph time, enough to make it the second fastest production electric car on sale today.

3. Lucid Air Sapphire – c2sec*

Unlike the first two entrants in this list, the Air Sapphire takes the form of a practical four-door saloon. Despite this, California-based Lucid decided to give it the same 1200bhp output as the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, courtesy a trio of electric motors – the marque says the motors are capable of producing over 2000bhp, but limited output due to battery constraints. The result is a claimed 0-60mph time of 1.89sec (c2sec 0-62mph), 0-100mph in sub-4sec and a ¼-mile time of less than 10. Despite these ludicrous numbers, our drive proved it’s far from a one-trick pony.

4. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – 2.2sec

Now officially the fastest production EV around the Nürburgring in Manthey Kit-form, it’s clear that the Taycan Turbo GT means business. A £186,300 four-door electric saloon without back seats will be difficult to justify for most but if you’re looking for one of the fastest road cars ever to hit our roads, it certainly fits the bill. Thanks to the use of a 900 ampere ‘pulse inverter’ and more efficient semiconductor material for the rear axle motor, the Turbo GT produces 1093bhp, enough for a 2.2sec 0-62mph time and a 190mph top speed. It even covers 345 miles (WLTP) on a charge.

5. Tesla Model S Plaid – c2.2sec*

Before the Rimac Nevera came along, the Tesla Model S Plaid led the way for road-going EVs as the fastest model on sale. Much like the Lucid Air Sapphire, it utilises a triple-motor setup, producing a peak output of 1020bhp. The result is a mind-boggling 9.23sec claimed ¼-mile time (the Bugatti Chiron covers the same distance in 9.4sec), a top speed of 200mph and a 0-60mph time of 1.99sec – this is with a US-style one foot rollout, however, making standstill to 62mph closer to 2.2sec. When it was still on sale, the Plaid was also the cheapest model on this list by quite some margin at £113,480.

Notable mentions

The Japanese Aspark Owl would make it to the top of this list with a claimed 1.72sec 0-62mph time, but much like the elusive Tesla Roadster, a distinct lack of production-spec customer cars means it can’t be categorised as a production car. The long-awaited Tesla Roadster would be better still, with ‘gas thrusters’ said to help it achieve a sub-1sec 0-60mph time, but we’ll have to see this for ourselves to believe it. One car that definitely is real is the McMurtry Spierling, and while it’s not a production car, it can achieve a stunning 1.4sec 0-60mph time thanks to unique fan-induced ground effects.

Top electric car Nürburgring lap times

The fast electric car was known as something of a one-trick pony in the not-too-distant past, producing quick acceleration times and not much else. In the past few years, manufacturers have proven that this is no longer the case, with EVs of various shapes and sizes achieving outright lap times to concern accomplished combustion-powered equivalents.