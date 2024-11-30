BMW M135 xDrive 2025 review – all-wheel drive hot hatch eyes Audi S3

It’s update time for the BMW 1-series. An update so thorough, in fact, that the renewed 1-series family has been given a whole new model code: F70, superseding the previous F40 generation. To find out if these changes make the M135 range-topper a true rival to the likes of the new Volkswagen Golf R, Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A35, we've put it through its paces on UK roads.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as an exterior restyle and a new (and quite dramatic) interior, there are stiffening measures for the bodyshell and revised suspension too. In the UK, initially just two F70 variants are on sale: the three-cylinder, front-wheel-drive 120, and the four-cylinder, all-wheel-drive M135, as tested here. That’s the Artist Previously Known as the M135i; BMW has dropped the ‘i’ from its badge partly to avoid confusion with its electric models.

> Audi S3 2024 review – the best S3 yet

Peak power from the M135’s 2-litre B48 engine has actually decreased a little, from 302bhp to 296bhp, to comply with the latest emissions regulations. That’s no great issue; the M135i never felt slow. More of an issue was that the overall driving experience felt a little flat and uninvolving. BMW has worked to remedy that, with geometry changes including increased caster by around 20 per cent at the front and redesigned anti-roll bar mounts among other suspension tweaks, allied with the stiffer overall structure.