The G42 BMW 2-series has been around for a while now, first appearing in M240i form all the way back in 2021. Since then, the M2 has joined the ranks (which itself has evolved with facelift, CS and xDrive variants) and the sports car market has changed dramatically. Rivals have come and gone, and the M240i is now one of the last remaining sports coupes of its type – and something of a bargain.

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The once-bustling affordable(ish) sports car market is now heavily deflated with the loss of the Toyota GR Supra, Porsche Cayman, Alpine A110 and more. If anything, the best alternative to the M240i is now the M2, albeit for some £20,000 more. Does the M240i ask questions of that premium the M2 can’t answer, or is it just well positioned as an affordable but junior sports coupe all of its own?

Engine, gearbox and performance

B58 straight-six soldiers on, now with a 48-volt mild hybrid boost

Power up from 369bhp to 387bhp, torque up to 398lb ft

xDrive and eight-speed auto still transmit that power to the road

The single-turbo 3-litre B58 engine remains in the M240i, albeit now with a mild-hybrid boost. The 48-volt system marries up to the engine, replacing the traditional starter motor as a starter/generator and boosting power and torque. The previous B58’s vital stats were 369bhp and 368lb ft. The new 48-volt mild hybrid car now has 387bhp and 398lb ft. For the c£50,000 price BMW charges for an M240i, that makes it a bonafide performance bargain.