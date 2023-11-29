The current G80 BMW M3 is a benchmark supersaloon, and while it still has some life left, its maker is already looking towards its replacement. Word from BMW bosses back in 2023 hinted at a transition towards all-electric power, and now we're closer than ever to seeing one of Munich's most iconic models turn to electric. In its latest announcement, BMW confirmed that we'll see this car in its final form as early as next year.

Prototypes have been doing the rounds for some time, first in the form of an i4/M3 mule, then early last year, production-bodied prototypes started appearing. While we first saw them cold-weather testing with a distinctive livery highlighting the four driven wheels, prototypes testing out on the road offered us our best look yet at the electric M3.

The sturdy, angular Neue Klasse design language is prominent and largely uncorrupted by comparison to the concept that debuted it, save for the production-spec, regulation-influenced wheel sizes, glasshouse and bonnet height. In terms of M-specific design cues, the electric M3's wider arches are the biggest giveaway. Due to the location of the charge port, it’ll even need its own swollen charging flap to keep the arch surface uniform. Within those arches are sporty wheels, concealing large drilled carbon ceramic disks and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres.