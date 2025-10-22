The improvements BMW M made to the X6 during its facelift were substantial to say the least. Out went the old S63 4.4-litre hot-vee turbocharged V8 and in came the S68, which looks suspiciously like its predecessor: 4.4 litres, hot-vee configuration for the pair of turbochargers, same 616bhp and 553lb ft of torque. Now, however, there’s a 12bhp, 147lb ft mild-hybrid electric motor within the gearbox. This is not a performance enhancement, rather it’s been developed to smooth out the X6’s powertrain (assisting the stop/start and providing some torque assistance when pulling away in a higher gear, for example). There’s also a higher compression ratio (up from 10:1 to 10.5:1), a stronger crankshaft and improvements to the oil sump baffling to prevent oil starvation, and there’s a new electronically controlled blow-off valve and new cats, too.

In terms of the gearbox, that too has had some hardware changes, most noticeably shorter second- and third-gear ratios (there are eight in total), presumably to help the 2370kg beast get off the line more swiftly. It’s certainly going to be intriguing to get to know and understand any benefits this updated powertrain delivers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Along with its new exterior design, with a front end inspired by, or rather in line with, the XM’s, providing the X6 M Comp with an over-the-top level of aggression, the interior received the full BMW makeover. This includes the fitment of two screens: one for the instruments, the other for the HMI controls. The former means there are no traditional round instrument dials and nor is there any option to configure them as such, which still feels like a huge oversight with technology that’s perfect for such applications. Not that I’m advocating an X6 M should be able to replicate the instrument cluster of a 2002 Turbo; that would be on a par with Renault allowing your Clio to sound like Prost’s turbo F1 car.