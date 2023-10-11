Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is set for a reveal this summer

The track-focused C8 Corvette ZR1 is set to be the most potent variant yet, and a reveal is finally on the horizon

by: Yousuf Ashraf
11 Apr 2024
C8 Corvette Z06 teaser7

There’s no question that the Chevrolet Corvette is inching closer to the pinnacle of the sports car market. The standard C8 stormed on the scene to huge praise for its performance and composure, while the Z06 is a stunning expression of just how effective the switch to a mid-engined layout has been. This summer, Chevrolet will step things up a notch – or three – with the introduction of a wild, track-bred ZR1 version with more power than any Corvette in history. 

The ZR1 formula is well established by now. The previous C7 version was an unhinged, widebody track special with an aggressive aero package and an uprated 745bhp LT5 V8, but the C8 version may adopt an entirely different character. It’s likely to take the Z06’s flat-plane crank, 8600rpm supercharged V8 as a base, but rumours suggest that it could use twin-turbochargers to boost power from 670bhp to beyond 800bhp. 

> Chevrolet Corvette E‑Ray 2024 review – American icon goes hybrid and all-wheel drive

Hybrid assistance could be an alternative to turbocharging, though – the Corvette E-Ray demonstrates that the platform can accept a front mounted motor for extra power and four-wheel drive. In fact, the E-Ray is the fastest accelerating Corvette of all thanks to these attributes, with a 0-62mph time of just 2.5sec despite its 110kg weight penalty over the base car.

We've had little in the way of official information from Chevrolet, but a recent teaser video on social media did offer some insight into when we should expect its reveal. While an exact date is yet to be announced, the film confirms we'll see the model uncovered this summer, joining the Stingray, Z06 and hybrid E-Ray as the fourth model in the lineup.

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 – front7

Whatever the case, earlier spy shots alleviate any doubt that the next ZR1 will be more sanitised than the C7. Sharing its wide-track body with the E-Ray and Z06, Chevrolet has applied extensive aero modifications to the front bumper, bonnet and sills to generate downforce, with an enormous optional spoon-shaped rear wing fitted to this prototype (the base car will have a smaller item). An extra air intake has been added to the rear quarter panel to satisfy the cooling requirements for the uprated powertrain, too. 

Costing from around £120,000, the Z06 already punches above its weight for performance and excitement, and the ZR1 is likely to undercut its chief road-racer rival – the £192,600 Porsche 911 GT3 RS – when it arrives later this year.

