New Corvette ZR1 is here - the most powerful and fastest ‘Vette yet

At 1,064hp the V8 in the new Corvette ZR1 is not only the most powerful produced by an American manufacturer, but it allows the new ‘Vette to lay claim to the title of the fastest Corvette Chevrolet has produced, too. And there’s not a single electric motor in sight, although there is a pair of sizable turbochargers.

This colossus of a motor is built upon the ‘LT6’ Geminni V8 found in the current Corvette C8 ZO6, but such are the changes it gains a new LT7 nomenclature. Which isn’t a bad place to start considering the 670bhp LT6 was the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 Chevrolet has produced.

There are new cylinder heads with unique inlet and exhaust ports and larger CNC machined combustion chambers, the valve timing has been optimised and the lift profile is new to suit the engine’s forced induction allowing for higher exhaust temperatures. The intake system is all new, too.

Those turbochargers are 76mm mono-scroll units integrated in the new exhaust manifold and an intelligent anti-lag system has been developed, too. Lighter pistons unique to the LT7 have been developed along with new con-rods and crank, all of which have been counterbalanced to a far higher level of precision than in the LT6 for optimum running at such high outputs. It runs a 9.7:1 compression ratio.