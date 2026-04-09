The rebirth of the hot hatch segment with electric power continues, with the reveal of the Cupra Raval. The brand’s entry-level model will be available at a variety of range, power and price points but the lineup will be headed by a 222bhp Raval VZ hot hatch. This version will face off against the Alpine A290 GTS, Peugeot 208 GTi and Mini Cooper JCW Electric.

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In typical Cupra fashion, it’s an aggressive looking little thing. There’s more than a hint of mini Cupra Born about it, in spite of those new Matrix LED lights. Pricing starts from £23,785 for the entry-level 113bhp car with the 37kWh battery, rising to £29,995 for the 207bhp 52kWh variant, and all the way to £36,310 for the 'VZ Extreme' range-topper with 222bhp.

Cupra Raval VZ – the flagship hot hatch

Every Raval sits on the MEB Entry+ platform that’s shared with the Volkswagen ID.Polo. The Raval VZ version ups the ante, however, by packing a 222bhp electric motor on the front axle, powered by a 52kWh battery. The VZ will be able to get from 0-62mph in under seven seconds on the way to a 108mph top speed. Dimensionally, it’s marginally taller and longer than the Alpine A290 but not as wide.