Do hypercars need to get any more powerful?

Dickie Meaden: No, I think I've gone from one extreme to another now. I started off thinking, ‘I’m sure it’s got enormous performance, and it’s very efficient and packageable with all the hybrid stuff they need. But is it kind of missing the point, and does anyone need to go that fast, and is anyone that interested in the technology when it gives you half the number of cylinders?’ Then I saw a picture of the car without the bodywork on it and suddenly it’s like seeing the inner workings of the back of an amazing watch or similar. It looks so intriguing, and so extreme in what they’re doing. Seeing what’s under the skin, I sort of understand the way it looks now and what they’ve done. I’m really excited about how it’s going to drive. I think it’ll be quite unlike anything that they’ve built before.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Stuart Gallagher: What does it have to do to fit into that great back catalogue of Ferrari hypercars?

Dickie Meaden: The driving experience has got to be incredible to compensate for the [lack of] sound; certainly from the outside. I’m sure they’ve piped all sorts of elements of the engine noise into the cabin. [Based on the video] it doesn’t seem a particularly exuberant character, does it? Which a hypercar needs to be, so I’m guessing it’s going to have to make up for that in just how it deploys all the technology and how it puts you in the centre of it all and the way it does what it does. If anyone can do that, Ferrari can, but whether there’s still something missing – whether it is like watching the telly with a sound off – I don’t know.