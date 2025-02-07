New Jaguar Type 01 all set for tonight's big reveal

Development of Jaguar’s upcoming all-electric Type 01 is complete and the car’s full reveal will finally take place tonight. Of course, we already know a huge amount about the car with prototypes having been spotted on the road wearing an increasingly reduced level of camouflage and even driven by ourselves in the Swedish snow. The brand, meanwhile, has released teaser images galore and uncovered the car's interior in full.



All that remains is the final reveal of the Jaguar Type 01 production bodywork and full technical details. evo is in New York for the celebrity-packed unveiling but before the big news finally lands, here's a rundown of what we know so far...

Jaguar Type 01 interior

We’ve seen plenty of the exterior over the last year or so, at least in disguised form, but we had absolutely no idea of what the interior would be like until Jaguar lifted the lid. It could have gone either way, keeping with the ethereal futuristic vibe of the concept, or playing it safe ready for production. The good news is that Jaguar stayed bold. This isn’t like any production car interior on the market today.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What should at first be obvious is that nothing’s been carried over from Jaguar’s bygone era, or Land Rover. This isn’t simply a tarted-up Range Rover cabin transplanted into the Type 01. It’s all new, with a new twin-spoke wheel with bespoke controls, a totally new, expansive driver’s display, a new vertical control centre for climate and media and a virtual rear-view mirror sat at the base of the windscreen. Exactly how the driver interacts with its features isn’t clear as, perhaps concerningly, there are almost zero physical controls.

Jaguar’s making a lot of noise about the central spine of the cabin, that goes a long way towards establishing the four individual ‘spaces’ in the cabin for its four occupants. The design is reductive, minimalist but still assertive. It’s not totally bare and dystopian like a Tesla, with ‘hidden-until-needed technologies’ and distinctive accenting on the dashboard and central tunnel. The seats (or are they chairs?) are pretty special too – minimalist again but with contemporary, premium materials and a driving position designed as 'cosseting and confidence-inspiring' to befit a GT car. The view rearward looks all the way down the tunnel, past the rear seats and into the boot. Up above, an expansive panoramic glass roof. In all it’s very monolithic, very modern luxury. It makes a Rolls-Royce Spectre cabin look a bit old hat.