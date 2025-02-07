New Jaguar Type 01 all set for tonight's big reveal
The new Jag’s cabin is bold and luxurious, the reveal of the final exterior design is just hours away
Development of Jaguar’s upcoming all-electric Type 01 is complete and the car’s full reveal will finally take place tonight. Of course, we already know a huge amount about the car with prototypes having been spotted on the road wearing an increasingly reduced level of camouflage and even driven by ourselves in the Swedish snow. The brand, meanwhile, has released teaser images galore and uncovered the car's interior in full.
All that remains is the final reveal of the Jaguar Type 01 production bodywork and full technical details. evo is in New York for the celebrity-packed unveiling but before the big news finally lands, here's a rundown of what we know so far...
Jaguar Type 01 interior
We’ve seen plenty of the exterior over the last year or so, at least in disguised form, but we had absolutely no idea of what the interior would be like until Jaguar lifted the lid. It could have gone either way, keeping with the ethereal futuristic vibe of the concept, or playing it safe ready for production. The good news is that Jaguar stayed bold. This isn’t like any production car interior on the market today.
What should at first be obvious is that nothing’s been carried over from Jaguar’s bygone era, or Land Rover. This isn’t simply a tarted-up Range Rover cabin transplanted into the Type 01. It’s all new, with a new twin-spoke wheel with bespoke controls, a totally new, expansive driver’s display, a new vertical control centre for climate and media and a virtual rear-view mirror sat at the base of the windscreen. Exactly how the driver interacts with its features isn’t clear as, perhaps concerningly, there are almost zero physical controls.
Jaguar’s making a lot of noise about the central spine of the cabin, that goes a long way towards establishing the four individual ‘spaces’ in the cabin for its four occupants. The design is reductive, minimalist but still assertive. It’s not totally bare and dystopian like a Tesla, with ‘hidden-until-needed technologies’ and distinctive accenting on the dashboard and central tunnel. The seats (or are they chairs?) are pretty special too – minimalist again but with contemporary, premium materials and a driving position designed as 'cosseting and confidence-inspiring' to befit a GT car. The view rearward looks all the way down the tunnel, past the rear seats and into the boot. Up above, an expansive panoramic glass roof. In all it’s very monolithic, very modern luxury. It makes a Rolls-Royce Spectre cabin look a bit old hat.
It’s interesting to compare the interior of the Jaguar with the cabin of the upcoming Range Rover GT. They’re far from identical – the Range Rover GT retains a more traditional large central screen with a small driver’s display – but the non-circular but still rounded steering wheel appears to be shared, save for some design details.
Jaguar Type 01 – everything else we know
If you’re wondering where the name comes from, the ‘0’ references the zero tailpipe emissions, while the ‘1’ indicates that this is the first Jaguar in the company’s new era. The ‘Type’ meanwhile is the link to Jaguar’s past, where the C-type first appeared in 1951.
> Jaguar Type 01 prototype review – driving 2026's most controversial new car
Producing more than 986bhp and 959lb ft the all-electric four-door GT will be revealed tonight before reaching the first customers in 2027. It's expected to cost from at least £120,000 and Jaguar’s very future hinges on the success of the all-electric strategy that the Type 01 represents. Rumours that the firm is hastily reengineering the Type 01 to take a hybrid powertrain were wide of the mark, with the Type 01 too far along its engineering journey to be redeveloped to accommodate an internal combustion engine.
Experiencing the Type 01 from both the passenger seat at Gaydon and from behind the wheel in Sweden during cold weather testing, the new Jaguar is taking a very different approach to other all-electric, high-power saloon cars.
Where the likes of Porsche’s Taycan and any number of Chinese rivals you care to mention (or can remember), the Jaguar has been designed to focus on luxury and refinement rather than outright performance. A characteristic from Jaguar’s saloon cars of old. That’s not to say the Type 01’s dynamics have been ignored, with the car undergoing extensive testing to make the most of the significant investment in hardware and software JLR has made in its make-or-break car.
Type 01 prototype ride
We encountered one of the development Jaguar Type 01s on the road in Warwickshire, and it had real presence – the finished car is believed to be over five metres long – but didn’t seem so wide as to be unmanageable on a British B-road. Without many of the false panels of earlier prototypes, the low, swooping shape of the car is apparent, along with the subtle sculpting of the wheel arches and body sides which seem more shapely than those of the brutalist concept car.
At the rear, the window-less hatchback is now clearly visible but there appear to be fake panels on the tail, hiding a retractable spoiler and a taper similar to that of the original Type 00 concept.
The four-door Type 01 saloon will form the basis for Jaguar’s reinvention as an all-electric brand, with a coupe-style SUV set to follow and, potentially, a two-door coupe if everything goes to plan. Not that this is a given considering the catastrophic fall in sales of premium electric vehicles.
Built on a totally new 800-volt electric architecture called JEA, this new GT is among a family of electric Jaguars. A claimed range of around 500 miles will be fed by a sizable battery – circa 100 to 150kwh with today’s technology. The upshot of this is the Jaguar’s power output ‘in excess of 986bhp’. Then again, don’t expect it to weigh much less than 2500kg.
Predictably, it’s also set to be crammed with a considerable amount of the latest tech, like virtual gearshifts. The latest software will also provide the broadest offering of driver modes, along with convenience features that you never thought you would need in a car and most likely will never use.
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