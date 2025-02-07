New Jaguar Type 01 arrives at last - inside the crucial EV with the men who made it

That said, and despite all the new tech, the Type 01 still weighs in the region of 2.9 tonnes, weight remaining the electric car’s nemesis. Responsible for creating a car that manages and masks that mass was James Hazlehurst, vehicle dynamics manager, who like engineering director Matt Becker is ex-Lotus. Contrary to the common perception that an electric car is developed and defined by the algorithms running its software, with Type 01 the hardware came first, and the process involved 700,000 miles of testing as well as 20,000 hours of sim work.

‘We didn’t do anything different with how we developed this car than we would any other car,’ he says. ‘We needed to get the core elements right first – how it rides, the steering, the braking and how it deploys its performance. Only then did we develop the software-defined hardware to finesse the car.

‘Having such a stiff structure allowed us to soften the suspension [Type 01 uses twin-valve active dampers and air springs, with double wishbones at the front and integral links at the rear], which gives you a much wider remit when it comes to damper tuning. We have 22mm more wheel travel than any previous Jaguar.’ It will, by the sounds of it, be a Jaguar that rides, steers and engages like the very best of the company’s back-catalogue and makes the most of the technology available to it.

Interior, technology and price

It makes another clean break from any previous Jaguar with the interior treatment. Leather and walnut are banished, materials that are soft on the eye – and whichever part of your anatomy touches them – are very much in. There are screens, of course, one of which is a 7-inch smartphone-style display that sits on the central console to control entertainment, HVAC and the like and is a refreshing change from yet another MacBook Pro screen being screwed to the dash. There are no speakers in the doors, but there are 13 in a sound bar that runs the width of the car along the base of the windscreen, plus active noise-cancelling technology in the headrests. Nvidia chips power an AI voice control system. Remarkably, there’s 1km less wiring than in any previous Jaguar and 40 per cent fewer ECUs, with the ones that have been fitted providing three and half times the processing power.

How do you solve a problem like Jaguar? You create a car that draws a line in the sand and put everything you have done before behind it. The Type 01 may not appear to have any obvious rivals – Rolls-Royce’s Spectre costs twice as much – but Porsche’s Taycan, Lotus’s Emeya and Polestar’s 5, while very much more conventional in terms of looks, are in the same ballpark when it comes to price: Jaguar is expecting the average selling price to be £125,000, though it will start at just under £100,000. Those cars are also closely matched on performance, but they can’t compete in terms of design and innovation due to the underpinnings they share with other models. There’s a great deal going for the Jaguar – and an equal amount resting on it. We will soon know if the problem of Jaguar has been solved.

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