Lamborghini delays Lanzador EV to 2030, teases hybrid hypercar

Finally, we got onto that otherworldly market above the traditional flagship V12, that 30 years ago consisted of the Ferrari F50, the McLaren F1 and not a lot else. Today of course, there are more multi-million-pound hypercars than there are hot hatches and for sure, Lamborghini wants a piece of the action. As Foschini was keen to point out, Lamborghini’s been in the seven-figure limited-run supercar game for almost two decades, whether with bespoke versions of the existing supercars, or altogether more advanced tech demonstrators. There’s more to come where that came from, once the new hybrids are all fully on stream:

‘We started with the few-off cars with the Reventón. After that we went over with the Sesto Elemento that for me is still a hypercar, based on less than 1000kg weight. It was a technological demonstrator. We had the Veneno, the Centenario, the Sian, the Countach. We know there’s a pyramid and on top of the pyramid there’s an opportunity for this seven-digit car with low volume.

‘It’s clear that at the moment our strategy was to transform the lineup. We launched three models in 18 months, something that for a company of our size is a huge effort, especially facing the technological transition. This is the first pillar. For sure the second pillar is the derivatisation – the Super Veloces, the Performantes, the STO. After, on top of the pyramid, is this few off hypercar. It’s something we’re planning and looking for in the future. We need to give priority now, renovating our three models, but it’s something that we have an idea, we have something in the future. We will surprise you, for sure.’

If we’re to be surprised, does that mean what’s to come will go beyond being the current flagship in drag? The Sian and Countach featured novel electrification in the form of supercapacitors, so there’s precedent for these cars to be something ‘more’. It would however be safe to assume that whatever the new head of the pyramid is, it’ll be related in some way to the 1000bhp Revuelto.