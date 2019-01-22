The Evo was Huracán 2.0. In simple terms it was the familiar aluminium and part-carbonfibre structure of Lamborghini’s ‘junior’ mid-engined supercar, with a Performante-spec V10 dropped in. This alongside the kind of advanced chassis technology and corresponding electronics hitherto reserved for the firm’s most aggressive niche variants.

It served between 2019 and 2023, with the RWD and hardcore STO version joining, in addition to the mad off-road Sterrato, before the Huracán saw out its days in Tecnica form.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo – upgrades

The 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 powerhouse, enshrined in the bay beneath a glass cover, benefits from titanium intake valves and a (very) free-breathing exhaust a-la the Huracán Performante, to bump to 631bhp, exceeding the 602bhp of the original Huracán. That also makes it 20bhp more powerful than the similar V10 found in the Audi R8 Performance available at the same time.

Its torque output of 442lb ft also exceeded that of its Ingolstadt relation (by 14lb ft), but these figures are still overshadowed by the then current Ferrari of the day, the 488 GTB that extracted 661bhp and 561lb ft from its twin-turbocharged V8. Moreover, when the GTB was replaced by the F8 Tributo and its 710bhp Pista-spec motor, the Evo was clearly left considerably behind in the power race. Given it weighs 1422kg ‘dry’, compared to 1370kg ‘dry’ for the 488 GTB, the raw numbers suggest that the bull is more ‘gasping to keep up’ than ‘raging’ out front.