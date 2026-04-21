Lamborghini Revuelto SV revealed – 1050bhp supercar to face Aston Martin's Valhalla
The Revuelto SV takes Lamborghini's flagship supercar to the next level, with significant aero and suspension upgrades
Meet the new Lamborghini Revuelto SV, a lighter, sharper, more focused version of the remarkable hybrid supercar. Since the SV (for Super Veloce) badge was first applied to the Miura in 1971, it’s been reserved for harder, better, faster versions of Lamborghini’s flagship V12 supercars. This is the fifth to wear the label, following the Miura, Diablo, Murciélago and Aventador. The Revuelto SV’s headline ingredients are lighter weight, altered suspension, optimised aerodynamics, greater suitability for circuit use and (even) more power. In fact, the Revuelto SV is the most powerful Lamborghini production car yet made.
evo has been hands-on in the studio with the new flagship Lamborghini for an essential run-down. Striking (and optional) graphic livery apart, all of the changes made to the SV are functional – each has a purpose and none have been made for the sake of style alone.
Power and performance
Like the standard Revuelto, power comes from a combination of Lamborghini’s L545 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motors (one at the rear, and two at the front). Total power output is 1050bhp, which is 49bhp more than the standard Revuelto.
The extra power comes from the three electric motors rather than the engine, principally via improvements to the centrally mounted lithium-ion battery, with a 7.3kWh capacity. Lamborghini says the new battery system’s performance consistency is four times greater than the standard Revuelto battery. The V12 has the same 814bhp output as the standard Revuelto, with peak power generated all the way up at 9250rpm, ahead of the 9500rpm redline. Total torque output, from engine and motors in harmony, is a colossal 1051lb ft.
The official 0-62mph time is 2.4 seconds (a tenth quicker than the standard Revuelto) but perhaps the most eye-opening (and stomach-churning) statistic is 0-200kph (124mph) in 6.7 seconds. The drag penalty of the rear wing has been mitigated: Lamborghini says the top speed ‘exceeds’ 214mph, rather than the regular car’s circa 217mph V-max. Lamborghini states the dry weight is 1772kg, identical to the standard Revuelto, since the uprated battery's extra weight is cancelled out by the increased use of carbonfibre.
Suspension, brakes and tyres
The biggest chassis change for the SV is that it does away with the electronically controlled magnetic dampers fitted to the standard Revuelto. They’re replaced by passive, manually adjustable dampers based on lessons learned in Lamborghini’s Huracan GT3 racing programme. They can be altered via two knobs, with 14 clicks of combined adjustment for compression and rebound.
The SV will be delivered in a baseline road-tuned set-up and its manual will include three further suggested set-ups for flat surfaces, bumpy surfaces or wet weather, though customers can adjust the suspension as they wish. The brake system, too, is new to the SV, featuring CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic discs. The regular Revuelto also features carbon-ceramics, labelled CCB-Plus, but the SV’s larger discs feature a new 3D carbon structure. They measure 420 x 40mm at the front and 410 x 32mm at the rear.
They have reduced the 200kph (124mph) to 0 braking distance to 116 metres (compared with 120-135m in the standard car), and have further benefits for more even heat distribution, faster heat dissipation and lower disc temperatures, aided by the new cooling measures. The 3D structure is said to deliver braking power more immediately, without a warm-up phase.
The brain behind the new discs is an updated Integrated Brake Control system with a ‘6D’ inertia sensor to continuously monitor the car’s motion in real time. This has further benefits to braking while cornering, or over jumps and kerbs, for example.
Tyre supplier Bridgestone has developed a line-up of three tyres specifically for the Revuelto SV. Standard fit is the semi-slick (but road-legal) Potenza Race R, with the more road-focused Potenza Sport a no-cost option. There’s also a Blizzak LM005 winter tyre option. The show car’s Race R tyres measure 265/35 ZR20 front, 345/30 ZR 21 rear.
On the Race R, Lamborghini claims an increase of 10 per cent lateral grip compared with the standard Revuelto. It has demonstrated the performance by lapping the Hockenheimring circuit in Germany in 1:41.6, the fastest time recorded by a production car, in the hands of factory racing driver Marco Mapelli.
Design and aerodynamics
Partly thanks to that wing, the Revuelto SV is claimed to develop 80 per cent more downforce than the standard model, and 10 per cent more than its Aventador SVJ predecessor. Downforce-to-drag efficiency, meanwhile, is said to 60 per cent more efficient than the standard Revuelto. The aero balance has shifted forward versus the regular car for more positive front-end response, which Lamborghini says contributes to ‘noticeably’ quicker lap times.
Unlike the regular Revuelto, which features Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aero in the form of a motorised flap-like spoiler surface over its tail, the SV’s rear wing is fixed in position. The ALA surface is retained below but no longer motorised. It instead sits in a fixed and slightly raised position versus that of the standard car. The rear diffuser is unchanged from the standard car.
The whole rear wing is constructed from a single piece of carbonfibre. Its central section is a single plane, splitting into a double-deck design at either side with the aim to benefit stability. In addition to increasing downforce, the new rear aero treatment has been designed to improve cooling by increasing suction at the radiator outlet.
At the front, the bumper is all-new, with a splitter that protrudes further forward and altered surfaces to marshal airflow. The diagonal wings beneath the headlights, highlighted by red pinstriping on the show car’s livery, are the most obvious change. The various new front end surfaces have been designed to benefit downforce, drag and cooling, with a greater seal around the wheel wells and more air directed to the front brake channels. There are changes underneath the car too, with new underbody vortex generators. They also marshal air to a new cooling channel for the rear brakes. Overall brake cooling is said to be 12 per cent more efficient.
New lighter forged hexagonal-spoke wheels have been designed with ‘Monolocker’ single-nut centrelocks, with 20-/21-inch diameters front/rear. Various finishes are available for both the wheels and the centrelocks, colour-coordinated with the brake calipers. At a glance, the Monolocker system looks similar to that of the previous Lamborghini Huracán STO but it’s a different design, with a new integrated safety system.
Customisation
The personalisation options extend far beyond the wheels. Whether through Lamborghini dealerships or the Sant’Agata factory’s AdPersonam programme, customers can choose almost limitless combinations of colours and finishes for bodywork, brakes, wheels and interior trim.
The SV uses an awful lot of carbonfibre and customers can choose up to 25 of the exterior parts to be finished in visual carbon, including many of the aero surfaces. The rear wing, for example, can be finished in visible carbon in various finishes, matte black or body colour. They can also choose from various liveries and paint schemes for the overall car, including that shown here, plus the ‘SV’ graphics on the rear haunches.
There are four configurations for the SV logos (or the car can be specced without them), and four liveries. The most demure livery option features the lowest parts of the car in black and the upper in body colour, while the most dramatic pinstriped colour break livery option is pictured here on the launch car. There are various paint finishes available for the exhausts too. The exhaust system is the same as the regular Revuelto in terms of hardware and structure but has been tuned for more crackles on the overrun in certain driving modes.
Interior
Lighter weight is the main theme of the interior, too, with new single-piece carbonfibre door panels and new carbonfibre race-style bucket seats. The bucket seats are an option, while standard fit are the ‘sports’ seats which are normally an option on the regular car. On the SV there is no electric-adjust comfort seat option.
The buckets hug your torso tightly while leaving a good amount of space for those with broad shoulders and a relatively upright backrest angle. They feel more comfortable than other Lamborghini sports seats we’ve tried in the past – at least for a few minutes, sitting inside the car in the studio.
Overall, the interior atmosphere is stripped but not sparse. Offsetting the motorsport aesthetic is the opportunity to choose various types of leather for sections of the upholstery, in 12 different colours. Darker Alcantara is used throughout, offset by red as a colour theme, with many elements of the switchgear picked out in scarlet. That includes one new control: a new Pilota mode on the steering wheel, which activates a five-stage switchable traction control system. The Pilota switch is positioned where the ALA rear wing activator switch is normally found in the standard car.
The Anima (for Adaptive Network Intelligence Management) selector, also now finished in red, controls the drive modes which are under the same three categories as the regular car: Strada for everyday driving, Sport for sharper throttle response and looser stability control and Corsa for track use. The user-interface has a more colourful updated design, in-line with the Temerario. In time, the updated system will be rolled out to the regular Revuelto too, minus its SV-specific graphics and displays.
Price and production
Lamborghini is producing the Revuelto SV in a limited edition of 1963 units as a tribute to the year Automobili Lamborghini was founded. Price is still in discussion with Lamborghini and the wider VW Group and is subject to change depending on tax fluctuations. Naturally, however, we can expect a significant uplift over the approximate €500,000 the regular Revuelto retails at.
While pre-production cars are already being created, production of finalised customer cars will commence in December 2026, ahead of deliveries in the first quarter of 2027. Historically, SV variants of Lamborghini’s supercars have been the driver’s choice. Given that the Lamborghini Revuelto scored a unanimous win at evo’s 2025 Car of the Year test in its standard form, the SV version could be very special to drive indeed.