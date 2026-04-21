Meet the new Lamborghini Revuelto SV, a lighter, sharper, more focused version of the remarkable hybrid supercar. Since the SV (for Super Veloce) badge was first applied to the Miura in 1971, it’s been reserved for harder, better, faster versions of Lamborghini’s flagship V12 supercars. This is the fifth to wear the label, following the Miura, Diablo, Murciélago and Aventador. The Revuelto SV’s headline ingredients are lighter weight, altered suspension, optimised aerodynamics, greater suitability for circuit use and (even) more power. In fact, the Revuelto SV is the most powerful Lamborghini production car yet made.

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evo has been hands-on in the studio with the new flagship Lamborghini for an essential run-down. Striking (and optional) graphic livery apart, all of the changes made to the SV are functional – each has a purpose and none have been made for the sake of style alone.

Power and performance

Like the standard Revuelto, power comes from a combination of Lamborghini’s L545 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motors (one at the rear, and two at the front). Total power output is 1050bhp, which is 49bhp more than the standard Revuelto.

The extra power comes from the three electric motors rather than the engine, principally via improvements to the centrally mounted lithium-ion battery, with a 7.3kWh capacity. Lamborghini says the new battery system’s performance consistency is four times greater than the standard Revuelto battery. The V12 has the same 814bhp output as the standard Revuelto, with peak power generated all the way up at 9250rpm, ahead of the 9500rpm redline. Total torque output, from engine and motors in harmony, is a colossal 1051lb ft.