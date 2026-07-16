Range Rover has confirmed the all electric version of its popular Sport model, joining the current diesel, petrol and plug-in hybrid line-up. The car is available to order now from £109,810 for the EV550 Dynamic SE spec. That figure rises to £122,780 for Autobiography and £126,290 for First Edition spec.

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Built on Range Rover’s MLA platform, the Range Rover Sport’s 118kWh battery is fixed between the axles and affords the Porsche Cayenne Electric rival’s 374-mile WLTP range. Range Rover also quotes ‘up to 333 miles of real world range’, as a counter to the widespread belief (and consistent with our observations) that WLPT figures are overly ambitious. With an 800-volt architecture, it’s also capable of adding 136 miles of range in ten minutes, when charging at its maximum speed and from 10 to 80 per cent in 22 minutes.

Range Rover has also confirmed the power and performance on offer in the Range Rover Sport Electric: 542bhp, 627lb ft and 0-62mph in c4.5sec. For reference, the Porsche costs from £99,900 in Cayenne S form, offering 536bhp and 401 miles of range, managing 0-62mph in 3.8sec. BMW’s iX5 will offer a claimed 500 miles of range.

In the Range Rover Sport Electric, there's a motor installed where the combustion engine would ordinarily live under the bonnet and a second in a modified rear subframe where you'd usually find a differential in the combustion and hybrid cars. Power passes between the front and the rear, not via independent motors on each wheel but via an electric gearbox control unit.

On top of the battery is more auxiliary hardware occupying the space vacated by the eight-speed transmission. In terms of packaging it’s all quite tight, with the platform designed from the outset to house both combustion and full-electric powertrains. As such, it was much less work than say, converting a dedicated combustion platform to create a BEV. There’s even room for the battery to feature double-stacked cells to provide the increased output. Impressively, it’s claimed the Range Rover Sport Electric is 61 per cent stiffer than other Range Rover Sport variants, with a 73mm lower centre of gravity.