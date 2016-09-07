Being JLR’s second biggest selling car globally comes with some sizeable responsibility, not least in the Range Rover Sport’s case being the conduit between those who have fallen in love with the Defender (115,404 in 2025) and those who dream of full-fat Range Rover ownership alongside the 77,000 who bought one new last year. Which explains why JLR offers its RR Sport with a combination of diesel, petrol plug-in hybrid and pure V8 engines. And that’s before you get to the head banging SV…

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Built upon JLR’s MLA Flex platform, the next edition to the Range Rover Sport family will be the all-electric variant, and while it won’t launch until September, we’ve already had a short drive in it here. Nevertheless, the combustion-powered Sport range is a staple of JLR’s offering, so we spent some time in it to find out if it still holds its own.

> Range Rover Sport SV review – A Defender OCTA in a suit

Its 2022 launch pushed the Range Rover Sport further upmarket and much closer to its full-sized Range Rover big brother, but at the same time provided it with a broader dynamic bandwidth to compete with the likes of BMW’s X5 and Porsche’s Cayenne. Over time, while the premium and luxury fit and finish, material quality and design has continued to evolve, some rivals have stepped up the performance of their models providing more resilient body control, clearer feedback and sharper reactions. This is an area JLR’s engineers are working on for the model’s mid-life facelift due in late 2027.

Before then, the RR Sport is still a hugely compelling proposition for those in the luxury SUV market. Being a bespoke product and not one that is required to do a multi-brand role within a Group (such as VW Group’s SUV portfolio that spans everything from an Audi Q7/8 to a VW Touareg and everything in between from Bentley through to the Lamborghini) means it feels special in everything that it does, from its cabin’s ergonomics to how it drives - on and, of course, off-road.