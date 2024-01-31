Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Lotus Type 135 sports car to replace Emira in 2027

The Lotus Emira is set to be replaced by a new electric sports car designed and developed in the UK

by: Stuart Gallagher
31 Jan 2024
Lotus Type 135 – front

Lotus has confirmed its first electric sports car, currently codenamed Type 135, will be built at Hethel and will replace the petrol-engined Emira, which is scheduled to end production before 2027. 

Following the completion of its merger with L Catterton Asia Acquisition at the end of 2023 valuing the business at $5.5 billion, Lotus Technology is gearing up for its IPO via a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) on the NASDAQ in quarter one of 2024. Ahead of this Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Johnstone, outlined Lotus’  short to term product plans, which will be solely electric cars and built on two continents - China and Europe. 

Currently, petrol engined Emiras featuring the ageing Toyota V6 and Mercedes-AMG’s 2-litre four-cylinder engine – the latter of which has seen deliveries delayed until this summer – are built in the Chapman Production Centre at Hethel, which has benefited from £500 million of investment since Geely took a 51 per cent stake in the business in 2017. 

With Lotus confirming that the Emira will be its last ICE car, Hethel has been earmarked to be the home of the new Type 135 sports car. Due to be revealed in 2025 with first deliveries scheduled for 2027, the battery powered car will be built at Hethel in the production hall currently occupied by the Emira. 

Expected to cost from £70,000 the Type 135 will be the fourth battery electric vehicle in the Lotus line-up, with a new D-segment SUV set to be revealed this year and delivered to customers in 2026 joining the Emeya GT and Eletre SUV. With Eletre deliveries now underway (and making up the lion share of the 19,000 orders Lotus had at the end of September 2023), the first Emeyas will arrive with customers later this year. 

As with the Eletre and Emeya, the Type 134 – a BMW iX3-sized SUV – will be built in Wuhan under the Lotus Technology brand, while the Type 135 will join the Evija hypercar under the Lotus Cars umbrella and be built in Norfolk. While the UK team will lead the electric sportscar’s development, the company’s Frankfurt-based R&D division and Chinese technology arm will be instrumental in the model’s development. 

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Talking of development, the Evija hypercar still is in development and is expected to be signed off and completed this year, ready for the 130 examples to be built with deliveries starting before 2025. 

Lotus has aspirations - and capacity - to produce 150,000 cars by 2028 in Wuhan, with Hethel adding in the region of 5,000 units to that total. Lotus plans to facilitate this growth by expanding its dealer network to over 320 ‘stores’ globally in the next 12 months. 

evo hopes to drive both the Eletre and Emeya within the next few months to bring you a flavour of what Lotus’ ambitious electrified future is like to drive.

Recommended

The new Porsche Macan kick starts the firm’s next generation of EVs
Porsche Macan – front
News

The new Porsche Macan kick starts the firm’s next generation of EVs

The Macan has been reinvented as a pure electric SUV, underpinned by Porsche’s new PPE platform
25 Jan 2024
Meet Alfa Romeo’s first electric car: the Milano crossover
Alfa Romeo Milano – front
News

Meet Alfa Romeo’s first electric car: the Milano crossover

Alfa Romeo’s first EV will be built around the Stellantis e-CMP platform, and promises the best dynamics of any electric crossover
24 Jan 2024
New BMW i5 Touring – 593bhp electric estate incoming
BMW i5 Touring – side
News

New BMW i5 Touring – 593bhp electric estate incoming

BMW is plotting an electric i5 Touring estate to rival Audi’s A6 Avant e-tron – here’s our first look
22 Jan 2024
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is now even faster… and green
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT – front
News

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is now even faster… and green

The 2024 Mach-E GT gets green paintwork, bronze wheels and extra power. Is that what it really needs?
19 Jan 2024

Most Popular

The new Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of launch
Aston Martin Vantage teaser
News

The new Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of launch

Aston’s Martin’s new Vantage to get a new look inside and out along with engine and chassis upgrades to take on Porsche 911 and new AMG GT.
29 Jan 2024
BMW M3 (F80) – the car world's greatest misses
BMW M3 F80
Features

BMW M3 (F80) – the car world's greatest misses

It may have looked the part from the off, but the first turbocharged M3 took a while to find its feet
25 Jan 2024
Why the Ford Fiesta ST is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years
Ford Fiesta ST200 – front
Features

Why the Ford Fiesta ST is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years

To mark our 25th anniversary we name the 25 most significant driver's cars launched in the last 25 years. Deputy Editor James Taylor presents the case…
25 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content