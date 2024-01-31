New Lotus Type 135 sports car to replace Emira in 2027

Lotus has confirmed its first electric sports car, currently codenamed Type 135, will be built at Hethel and will replace the petrol-engined Emira, which is scheduled to end production before 2027.

Following the completion of its merger with L Catterton Asia Acquisition at the end of 2023 valuing the business at $5.5 billion, Lotus Technology is gearing up for its IPO via a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) on the NASDAQ in quarter one of 2024. Ahead of this Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Johnstone, outlined Lotus’ short to term product plans, which will be solely electric cars and built on two continents - China and Europe.

Currently, petrol engined Emiras featuring the ageing Toyota V6 and Mercedes-AMG’s 2-litre four-cylinder engine – the latter of which has seen deliveries delayed until this summer – are built in the Chapman Production Centre at Hethel, which has benefited from £500 million of investment since Geely took a 51 per cent stake in the business in 2017.

With Lotus confirming that the Emira will be its last ICE car, Hethel has been earmarked to be the home of the new Type 135 sports car. Due to be revealed in 2025 with first deliveries scheduled for 2027, the battery powered car will be built at Hethel in the production hall currently occupied by the Emira.