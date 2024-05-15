evo magazine latest issue – 322 on sale now

The June issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, and you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

Issue 322

Issue 322 – what’s inside

evo Track Car of the Year 2024 has arrived in issue 322, where we tackle Cadwell Park in 15 of the greatest drivers’ cars in the world. From the unassuming (on the surface) Ford Focus ST Track Pack to Manthey Racing’s expertly fettled 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3, three judges test each and every car in all weathers to find out which is the most rewarding and exhilarating to drive. It’s not about lap times: it’s about pure involvement, and every car in the test is in with a shout of the win. And it’s not only road cars we’re putting to the test, with the track-only Revolution 500 Evo and Radical SR3 XXR racers stacked head-to-head with the rest of the pack…

Also in issue 322, James Taylor heads to Spain to drive the stunning new Aston Martin Vantage on both the road and track. While its new power figure and fresh design impress at the surface, has its comprehensive update finally brought it in-line with talented rivals such as the Porsche 911 Turbo S?

The E46-generation BMW M3 is often heralded as the very best of the storied M-car model line, and in issue 322 Jethro Bovingdon takes a step back in time to revisit the sports coupe icon. Arriving in the year 2000 as the first M3 to be launched during evo’s lifetime, can its timeless design, sublime chassis balance and glorious 338bhp 3.2-litre straight-six be quite as timeless, sublime and glorious as we remember?

John Barker heads to Italy to get back behind the wheel of the immense 1016bhp Ferrari SF90 XX, but this time in open-top Spider-form. We also drive the equally powerful Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, get the latest from our columnists and a whole lot more.

