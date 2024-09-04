evo magazine latest issue – 326 on sale now

The October issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 326 – what’s inside

In evo issue 326, we unpack all the details on Aston Martin’s new Vanquish, taking a close look at its design, engineering and V12 powertrain, and how it aims to beat its chief rival from Maranello – the Ferrari 12Cilindri. Compared to its predecessor, the DBS Superleggera, the Vanquish promises to be more refined and exploitable yet even more explosive, thanks in no small part to its uprated 824bhp V12.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Elsewhere in issue 326 we sample Ariel’s Nomad 2 off-road sports car, to find out whether it captures the uniquely playful character that made the original so entertaining. The Nomad 2 really is an all-new car, now packing a Ford Focus ST engine within its redesigned chassis, and James Taylor took a road-spec version to fabulous roads in North Wales for this first encounter.

The Golf GTI is another performance car icon that's been revamped for 2024, with the Mk8.5 model gaining a new face, tweaked dynamics and more power to move up the hot hatch rankings. It also gets a revised infotainment system, which will be good news for anyone who has spent time in the previous version. Yousuf Ashraf puts it through its paces on UK roads.

Also in the latest magazine, we pay tribute to Lamborghini’s lineage of V10 supercars by driving the original Gallardo, while also looking at what it has in store with the new Temerario. The 296 GTB rival doesn’t have a scintillating V10, but promises to deliver new sensations through a 789bhp hybrid-assisted V8 that revs to 10,000rpm.

In issue 326, we also drive a wonderfully mad V8-engined Mini conceived by Powerflex boss David Power, speak with Nathalie McGloin, the world’s only female tetraplegic racing driver, and introduce evo’s Driving Techniques series to help you become safer and more skilled behind the wheel. We also catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, the latest musings from our columnists and a whole lot more.

evo issue 326 is available now in-store or online via the evo shop.