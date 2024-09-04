Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

evo magazine latest issue – 326 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine, we drive the Ariel Nomad 2, unpack the new Aston Martin Vanquish and test the new Volkswagen Golf GTI on UK roads, plus plenty more

by: Yousuf Ashraf
4 Sep 2024
evo 326 – covers7

The October issue of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 326 – what’s inside

In evo issue 326, we unpack all the details on Aston Martin’s new Vanquish, taking a close look at its design, engineering and V12 powertrain, and how it aims to beat its chief rival from Maranello – the Ferrari 12Cilindri. Compared to its predecessor, the DBS Superleggera, the Vanquish promises to be more refined and exploitable yet even more explosive, thanks in no small part to its uprated 824bhp V12. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Elsewhere in issue 326 we sample Ariel’s Nomad 2 off-road sports car, to find out whether it captures the uniquely playful character that made the original so entertaining. The Nomad 2 really is an all-new car, now packing a Ford Focus ST engine within its redesigned chassis, and James Taylor took a road-spec version to fabulous roads in North Wales for this first encounter. 

evo 326 – Ariel Nomad 27

The Golf GTI is another performance car icon that's been revamped for 2024, with the Mk8.5 model gaining a new face, tweaked dynamics and more power to move up the hot hatch rankings. It also gets a revised infotainment system, which will be good news for anyone who has spent time in the previous version. Yousuf Ashraf puts it through its paces on UK roads. 

Also in the latest magazine, we pay tribute to Lamborghini’s lineage of V10 supercars by driving the original Gallardo, while also looking at what it has in store with the new Temerario. The 296 GTB rival doesn’t have a scintillating V10, but promises to deliver new sensations through a 789bhp hybrid-assisted V8 that revs to 10,000rpm. 

evo 326 – Mini V87

In issue 326, we also drive a wonderfully mad V8-engined Mini conceived by Powerflex boss David Power, speak with Nathalie McGloin, the world’s only female tetraplegic racing driver, and introduce evo’s Driving Techniques series to help you become safer and more skilled behind the wheel. We also catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, the latest musings from our columnists and a whole lot more.

evo issue 326 is available now in-store or online via the evo shop.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

evo magazine latest issue – 325 on sale now
evo magazine issue 325
News

evo magazine latest issue – 325 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo magazine, we drive the £1m Aston Martin Valour, face-off two manual six-cylinder sports cars, test Singer’s latest creation…
7 Aug 2024
evo magazine latest issue – 324 on sale now
evo 324 – covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 324 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, we put the new AMG GT up against Porsche’s 911 Turbo S, test the new BMW M5 in prototype form and explore some of the worl…
10 Jul 2024
evo magazine latest issue – 323 on sale now
evo magazine issue 323
News

evo magazine latest issue – 323 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, the McLaren F1 meets its spiritual successor, the GMA T.50, in an analogue hypercar twin test to end them all. We also say…
12 Jun 2024
evo magazine latest issue – 322 on sale now
evo issue 322
News

evo magazine latest issue – 322 on sale now

15 contenders, one outstanding winner. evo Track Car of the Year returns in evo issue 322, alongside our usual first drives, Fast Fleet updates and mo…
15 May 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The new Aston Martin Vanquish is an 824bhp, £333k Ferrari 12Cilindri rival
Aston Martin Vanquish – front
News

The new Aston Martin Vanquish is an 824bhp, £333k Ferrari 12Cilindri rival

Aston brings back the Vanquish name for its flagship GT, with a stunning new look and a twin-turbocharged V12
2 Sep 2024
Volkswagen Up GTI – the car world's greatest misses
Volkswagen Up GTI
Features

Volkswagen Up GTI – the car world's greatest misses

It’s a supermini hero for many, but for Stephen Dobie the littlest GTI fell frustratingly short of the mark
30 Aug 2024
​2024 Best hot hatchbacks – you can still buy a great hot hatch
Best hot hatchbacks Aug 24
Best cars

​2024 Best hot hatchbacks – you can still buy a great hot hatch

The hot hatch market has shrunk in recent years, but the models that remain are some of the best everyday performance cars you can buy
30 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content