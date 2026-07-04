There’s nothing in the footwell, just bare carbon and wires. Yet my left foot instinctively mashes against the firewall every time we get to one of Navarra’s big braking zones. The tight right-hander to start the second half of the lap is the most alarming. I peer across to read 240kph (call it 150mph) on the steering wheel as we hurtle at the corner near the top of fifth, full-bodied V6 thunder overlaid with the shriek of a racing transmission.

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We should definitely be braking by now, I think, but GT driver and coach Sean Hudspeth stays pinned right up to the entry kerb. Then bam. I’m thrown forwards, the harness digs into my chest and we’re firing down the gears. It feels like we’ll barely make the turn, but as soon as Sean hooks the apex he’s on the throttle again, dancing the car towards the exit kerb with millimetric precision. It’s like this for lap after lap until we cool down and ease into the pits. ‘Just a warm‑up,’ he shouts across to me. It’s quite an introduction to the Maserati MCXtrema.

If you’ve seven figures to spend on a weapons-grade track-only hypercar there’s already plenty of choice. Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Bugatti and Pagani are all well established in the game, producing everything from pseudo GT racers to derestricted Le Mans prototypes for those who look at an F80 or Valkyrie and, for whatever reason, need a bit more.

In truth even the most extreme road cars leave something on the table when it comes to track use, and something purpose-built can open up an entirely new world of performance for customers to chip away at and enjoy at trackdays or private events. It’s a lucrative market for supercar makers to tap into.