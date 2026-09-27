Maserati Bora review – this forgotten Ferrari rival is more desirable than ever
The Maserati Bora was a curious mix of Italian design and French engineering. Now more than ever, it’s a deeply desirable grand touring supercar
Maserati had enjoyed a golden age in the 1950s and ’60s, both on the track and with high-performance GTs like the original Ghibli. But it wasn’t until the early ’70s that it produced arguably its first proper supercar.
The Bora, named after an energetic breeze local to the eastern Adriatic coast, was notable for being the first Maserati road car with its engine in the middle. Some engine it was, too: the gloriously bellowing 90-degree V8 from the Ghibli, initially with a capacity of 4.7 litres, then, from 1974, 4.9 litres.
Also pinched from the Ghibli was its designer, Giorgetto Giugiaro, who won out against Pietro Frua in the competition to clothe the Maserati flagship. An impressively solid piece of work it was, too, and not just because Giugiaro was pretty much at the top of his game. The Bora always managed to look heavy from any angle (it was), an impression heightened when the similar but much daintier V6-engined Merak followed a year after the Bora’s 1971 launch.
Back in the 1970s, Maserati was owned by Citroën, so the Bora made use of the French manufacturer’s hydraulic system to operate the brakes, pop-up headlamps, driver’s seat adjustment and the adjustable pedal-box. It made for a rather odd old-school-brute-force-meets-idiosyncratic-French-tech driving experience, but that didn’t stop it becoming a must-have set of wheels for the rich and famous. Customers included Karim Aga Khan and Sophia Loren’s hubby, movie producer Carlo Ponti.
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Sadly, after this 1970s flowering of special Maseratis, in the ’80s it all went a bit wobbly with a succession of plain-looking, small-capacity turbos. And as the decades drew on the Bora became something of a forgotten gem, somehow not making the same lasting impression as its contemporary rival, the Ferrari 308 GTB. Drive one, though, and you’ll find there’s plenty to love about this unusual, GT-like supercar.
Driving the Maserati Bora
Common themes in ’70s supercar cockpits are slim-rimmed, three-spoke steering wheels and lots and lots of dials. The Bora’s gauges look very English, very Smiths, but are actually by Veglia, with markings that have a slight greenish hue, like the glow-in-the-dark markings of a period Timex. There’s plenty of black leather and chrome detailing and a bit of style for style’s sake.
The speedo goes to 300kph (Maserati claimed 270kph, or 168mph, with 0-60mph in around 6sec) and performance is strong, the V8 rated at 300bhp at 5500rpm, but you don’t need to go there because it does its best work in the mid-range. The 4.7-litre engine is classic V8 in character, smooth with a heavy beat, pick up crisp and strong and it shoves the Bora down the road with a delicious muscular ease.
The ride is every bit as compliant as you’d imagine given those plump Michelins – 215/70 R15s all round – and the brakes are terrific. It takes just a couple of prods to dial into the top-of-the-pedal feel and then there’s easy modulation and consistent response – heel-and-toe is a doddle. Citroen was ahead of the game here.
Dynamically, it’s quite interesting. The unassisted steering has quite a heft to it and when you steer into a corner the car turns… and then turns a bit more than you expected. This may be a quirk of the car we’re testing, kindly lent by Tony Lees, due to a worn bushing or mount at the rear. Even so, what a car. It’s a proper continent-crosser, being comfortable, effortlessly fast and amazingly practical; the front boot is much bigger than a 911’s and there’s a hidden compartment like a priest hole in the bulkhead behind the driver’s seat.
Driver’s note
‘I totally get the Bora because I’m sure that, properly sorted, it will drive how it looks; quietly potent, with some finesse and a large helping of long-distance comfort.’ – Richard Meaden, evo Editor-at-Large
Values today
The Bora may not have garnered the same iconic status as the Ferrari 308 GTB, but in recent years values have risen above its rival from Maranello. Prepare to pay easily in excess of £100,000 for a usable example, with sorted cars costing upwards of £140,000. That’s in the region of £40k more than the 308 GTB, owing to the Bora’s rarity, gorgeous styling and peculiar engineering.
Maserati Bora specs
|Engine
|V8, 4719cc
|Power
|300bhp @ 5500rpm
|Torque
|340lb ft @ 4200rpm
|Weight
|1535kg
|Power-to-weight
|199bhp/ton
|Tyres as tested
|Michelin XWX
|0-60mph
|6.2sec
|Top speed
|168mph
|Basic price new (1974)
|£11,685
|In today's money
|£114,000