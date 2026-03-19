Four hyper hatches for two-thirds less than the new £92k Audi RS3 Competition

The hot hatchback used to be the first port of call for performance car accessibility – the kind of car the average person could reward themselves with without breaking the bank, both in terms of purchase price and running costs.

The latest Audi RS3 Competition, with its £92,000 price, has us contemplating whether we’ve strayed too far from that old adage. Probably not because of course, the Audi is the most extreme of that elevated subgenre of hot hatchbacks, the hyper hatch. Happily, they too have been around for some time and so those happy to buy used, can get sports and supercar-slaying family-friendly machinery at a bargain price. Here are our picks.

Mercedes-AMG A45 S – from £27,000

It is still perhaps the ultimate hyper hatch, even though it’s been around for a while. A well-driven Mercedes-AMG A45 S will leave most supercars flailing on most roads. With 415bhp, a quick-shifting eight-speed transmission and sophisticated 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, it’s like a Porsche 911 Turbo with two fewer cylinders and a hatch body.

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It’s not the most naturally rear-biased AWD system – it takes some working in terms of managing when the torque builds to get the A45 S into a neutral frame of mind. Learn it though, and it’s a proper point-to-point missile.