Peugeot 508 PSE (2021 - 2024) review – high performance hybrid takes on S4 and M340i

In terms of charging, a depleted battery will take seven hours using a household 13-amp socket, four-hours if you have a 16 amp supply and less than two hours if you have a 32 amp charging supply.

What’s it like to drive?

Start your journey with a fully charged battery, or any level of electric power and the 508 PSE is as calm and serene as any car running on electric power. Being a hybrid there’s less electric motor whine than a pure EV, which some might miss as part of the theatre but there’s little else to report.

Throttle response is instantaneous as you’d expect, with the 508 doing well to hide its 1875kg, although once above 30mph that serious shove morphs into a push as the speed rises and physics take over. It’s incredibly smooth to operate, with no jerkiness to the delivery that can afflict some hybrids, but it’s how PSE has integrated the electric motors with the turbocharged engine that demonstrates where the time and engineering has been focussed.

When the 1.6 is required to take over the transition is impressively seamless, there’s no flare of revs or kickback as one powersource replaces another. It’s another layer of quality that adds to the measured level the PSE operates to, especially when you begin to push at those Sport Engineered credentials.

French cars have always had a flow to their dynamics that allows a lowly specced family saloon to keep a performance car honest on a road that bucks, twists, dips and crests with the worst of them. Throw in cracked surfaces and potholes you can swim in and a well driven modest French saloon car can often power on through where others sink. The 508 PSE takes this ability to truly Olympic levels.