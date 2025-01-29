Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2) 2025 review – the best GT3 yet?

The current, 992-generation Porsche 911 family is in the midst of its ‘992.2’ mid-life update phase, which began with the hybrid 911 Carrera GTS and standard 911 Carrera. Soon enough the 911 Turbo will be getting its own glow-up. First though, the latest Porsche 911 GT3.

A particular kind of 911 for a particular kind of customer, and in some ways, the trickiest car for the engineers within Porsche’s GT division to keep alive without losing its essential magic. The ever-tightening regulatory framework around all new production cars is making the qualities that have come to define the GT3 – naturally aspirated engine, 9000rpm redline, light weight, an ‘analogue’ character in an increasingly digitised world – much harder to homologate.

Nonetheless, the car we meet in the pitlane at the Ricardo Tormo race circuit in Spain has neither turbochargers nor hybrid assistance, redlines at 9k (albeit now on a digital rev-counter) and weighs no more than its predecessor (providing you tick the boxes for various lightweight options). Two 911 GT3 body styles are available from launch: the ‘regular’ winged GT3, and the more understated GT3 Touring, without the rear wing. (And, for the first time, the Touring is now available with the option of rear seats.)

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 in detail

To comply with tightened exhaust particulate regs in multiple global markets (40 per cent tougher in America than those the original 992.1 GT3 had to meet in 2021, and 50 per cent in China), there are now four catalytic converters in the exhaust system and multiple detail changes to the engine and wider powertrain, including redesigned individual throttle bodies and various cooling measures.