The Renault 5 Turbo 3E looks like a concept, but you can actually buy one

It’s no secret that high end, high performance electric cars are a tough sell these days, but Renault doesn’t seem to be put off. In spring this year, it’s bringing a radical electric interpretation of the iconic Renault 5 Turbo to market. Called the Turbo 3E, the new model promises supercar levels of performance and a huge dose of fun to go with it, being a 533bhp rear-drive hot hatch built for track driving – and drifting.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite looking like a fantasy concept, the show car in these images is very close to the final production car, which will go on sale in spring with first deliveries scheduled for 2027. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but is touted to be significantly below that of a conventional supercar – Renault names the Lotus Emira (£89,500), the Caterham Project V (sub-£80k) and the Nissan GT-R among the Turbo 3E’s potential competitors, although there’s currently nothing like it on the market.

That’s because the Turbo 3E is a highly bespoke electric hot hatch that shares almost nothing with the base Renault 5. The exterior mirrors, door handles, tail lights, windscreen (albeit cut down) and the infotainment system are the only major shared components, with the Turbo 3E getting significantly widened, redesigned carbon bodywork and a unique aluminium EV platform. At 4.08 metres long and 2.03 metres wide, it’s as short as a supermini but the width of a supercar. The final design will see minor tweaks to improve aero performance, but by and large, what you see here will reach showrooms.