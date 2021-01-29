It’s eerie at first, but learn to trust it and the Megane can carry impressive speed through a series of bends. It changes direction with such precision and ease you long for a tight and twisty road for you to lead it down, repeatedly jinking one way, then the other.

Renault Mégane RS – Sport chassis v Cup chassis

The Cup chassis combines a stiffer set-up of the usual MacPherson strut front suspension and a multi-link rear. The passive dampers, springs and anti-roll bars are stiffer than on the Sport chassis by 25, 30 and 10 per cent respectively.

The more fluid Sport chassis set-up has an impressive compliance and excellent composure over ridges and bumps in the road. Paired with the hydraulic bump-stops, there’s impressive reach into the tarmac, not feeling entirely unlike an Alpine A110, in fact. Even the four-wheel steering feels more natural than in the Cup, perhaps because the extra suspension movement takes the edge off those quick, unsettling movements across the rear axle.

Ultimate body control is lacking by comparison, however, as when you start to really exercise the chassis’ almost otherworldly agility the suspension can struggle to keep up. The Cup’s freneticism and discernible reduction in compliance is made up for by the immense resilience it has to pitch and dive. Compressions and crests are dealt with without any fuss, and if the tyres do leave the tarmac the car returns to earth smoothly. There is some roll, but it’s kept to such a minimum and is so well contained that all it does is help you gauge the levels of grip, which, as it turns out, are huge.

A boon for the Cup is its Torsen type limited-slip differential as opposed to the old car’s GKN mechanical locker. Jump on the throttle early in a bend and the diff gives the front axle incredible bite and helps lock the tyres on the trajectory you’ve set with the steering. The rear axle engages so responsively that it makes the car feel as though you could maintain the same radius no matter what speed you’re travelling at, without the front or rear tyres losing grip.