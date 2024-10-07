Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Sports cars on top in the latest car resale value charts

Sports cars may be getting more expensive, but they’re also among the slowest-depreciating cars, according to new data

by: Antony Ingram
7 Oct 2024
Toyota GR86

If you’ve been patiently waiting for the price of used Alpine A110s to come down to something more attainable, don’t hold your breath, as the latest forecast data shows that Alpine is one of the slowest-depreciating makers on the market – and that sports cars as a whole hold onto their value better than any other type of car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s similarly good news for brands like Morgan, Lotus, Aston Martin, and Porsche, all of which produce fast cars with slow depreciation, while other types of vehicles that hold their value well over time include large SUVs, and premium hatchbacks.

> 2024 Best sports cars - icons and modern day heroes

The data comes from VIP Data, and is divided into the categories used by our sister site Auto Express to define different market segments. The figures show that after three years or 36,000 miles, the average sports car holds on to 52.38 per cent of its on-the-road price, while Alpine, Morgan, and Lotus cars specifically raise that figure to more than 57 per cent, while Porsche is close to the sports car average with 52.65 per cent across its entire range.

It’s a sign that these cars are just as desirable for used buyers as they are for new ones – and that the relative scarcity of new sports cars on the market is keeping demand high long after the first owner has had their fill.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s all the more relevant when sales figures are relatively low too. It’s little wonder that cars from a brand like Alpine, which has made only a little over 20,000 A110s in total, and of those only a fraction have come to the UK, hold their value. With the average sports car now being quite expensive – high-end models considerably outnumber more affordable cars like the Mazda MX-5 and Toyota GR86 – buyers are only too eager to snap them up as used cars instead, however slowly they might depreciate.

Mazda MX-5

After sports cars, large SUVs dominate the retained value list, holding onto just over 52 per cent after three years or 36,000 miles. Premium hatchbacks aren’t far behind either on 50.04 per cent – in stark contrast to the 43.76 per cent of their non-premium counterparts. So if you’re looking for a set of family wheels, perhaps a relatively upscale BMW 1-series or Mercedes A-class is a better idea than a Peugeot 308 or a Kia Ceed, even if the monthly payment is a touch higher.

Like large SUVs, small and medium-sized models do well too, while you’ll also find supercars mid-table, retaining nearly 48 per cent of their value – though these are for slightly more mainstream models (if you’ll excuse the contradiction in terms) such as the Audi R8 and Porsche 911s, with the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren not represented in the data.

Right down towards the bottom of the table meanwhile are executive saloons, compact execs like the BMW 3-series, and luxury cars, all of which average only 42-44 per cent of their original value after three years.

So if you’ve been wondering whether to buy that new sports car, then you can rest easy that it at least won’t shed its value too quickly when you take the plunge. And if you have your eye on a high-end luxury car like a 7-series or S-class, perhaps give it a few years for someone else to take the depreciation hit.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Audi TT RS Fast Fleet test – 13,000 miles in Ingolstadt's extinct sports car
Audi TT RS fast fleet front
Long term tests

Audi TT RS Fast Fleet test – 13,000 miles in Ingolstadt's extinct sports car

After more than a year and 13,000 miles, our TT RS has departed. Will we miss it and the TT as a whole?
5 Oct 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 group test – 996 takes on 997
Porsche 911 GT3
Group tests

Porsche 911 GT3 group test – 996 takes on 997

The GT3 arrived in 1999 in 996 form, and evolved into the 997 eight years later. Which generation of 911 road racer is more exciting today?
28 Sep 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 (996, 1999-2005) review – the purest GT3 of them all?
Porsche 911 GT3 (996) – front
In-depth reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 (996, 1999-2005) review – the purest GT3 of them all?

Getting the green light for the original 911 GT3 was something of a miracle. This is the story of how it happened, and how that same car drives today
27 Sep 2024
A new Nissan Silvia could be on the horizon
Nissan IDx
News

A new Nissan Silvia could be on the horizon

A new Nissan Silvia is rumoured to be in the pipeline, potentially using Alpine-derived EV tech
25 Sep 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1
McLaren W1
News

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1

First F1, then P1… and now W1. The next chapter in McLaren’s Ultimate Series has arrived to challenge Ferrari’s forthcoming new hypercar
6 Oct 2024
Peugeot 206 GTi 180 – the car world's greatest misses
Peugeot 206 GTi 180
Features

Peugeot 206 GTi 180 – the car world's greatest misses

Late to the party and betraying its heritage, the GTi 180 marked the end of Peugeot’s hot hatch highs
3 Oct 2024
Best GT cars 2024 – grand touring greats
Best GT cars 2024
Best cars

Best GT cars 2024 – grand touring greats

The best GTs must marry the opulence, comfort, refinement and appointment of a luxury saloon, with the style, performance, engagement and sense of occ…
3 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content