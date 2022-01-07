Toyota is cooking up a super GT car to potentially take the place of the Lexus LC500 on the road and the Lexus RC F GT3 at Le Mans. Previewed by the GR GT3 concept of 2022, it’s still not known exactly when it’ll break cover. Two prototypes appeared at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed as the car’s first public appearance (and Toyota’s first public acknowledgement of the program) and now a range of cars have been spotted testing at the Nürburgring. For now, we’re more sure of the presence of a V8 than we are about whether there will be a Toyota or a Lexus badge affixed to its snout.

The cars that have been spied testing are rumoured to be called LFR. Though that would be confusing if they debuted as Toyotas – they were previewed as such at Goodwood. Their latest appearance at the Nürburgring has revealed differing specs for various road versions, alongside the racer.

Three configurations are being tested with the rear wing the main differentiator. One car is without a wing, another a mid-level fixed swan-neck item (albeit running the same plate, so it could be the same car) and another, with a different registration plate, running a higher fixed swan-neck wing.

This could mean one of two things: either multiple specs of this GT/LFR are on the way a la the standard Lexus LFA and the Nürburgring Package, with varying road and track focus. Or these different wings are representative of the available positions of a movable item on the eventual production car, a la the active wing seen on the iconic LFA. Certainly, these wings look very bolt-on and not to production spec, lending credence to the latter theory.

Overall, visually, it can be best likened so far to a Japanese take on the Mercedes-AMG SLS or Dodge Viper: long bonnet (that we can now see is thrice vented), bluff snout, taut cockpit with a stubby tail. It’s certainly not quite as smooth-flowing or elegant as the Lexus LC, with more sporting pretence. At the front we can now see lighting, grilles and an overall face in keeping with Lexus’s most recent design direction. There are still very racey prominent air outlets and inlets, aft the front wheels, before the rear wheels and aft the cabin on the top surface.