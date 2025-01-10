The Toyota Celica is officially making a return, but you can't buy it. Yet.

Toyota has no plans to give up on the performance car. On the contrary it's pushing its Gazoo Racing division to design and develop even more models, spanning from GR Yaris to the upcoming GR GT supercar, a next-generation Supra and a mid-engined sports car that we now know will wear the Celica name.

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It will make its first appearance in the 2027 World Rally Championship under the 'Toyota Racing' team, driven by the likes of Elfyn Evans and Oliver Solberg. It's being built to Rally1 standards in parallel with a development of the race-ready GR Yaris, under more cost-effective, pure-combustion regulations than before. This means that while its exterior design could well be carried through to a road car, its underpinnings are likely to be almost entirely bespoke to the racer, based around a tubular space frame chassis.

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The appearance of a Celica rally car is a good indication that Toyota's a little closer to the launch of a road-going variant, but it could be some way off. Rumours of a new sports car have been doing the rounds since late 2024 and were bolstered when Toyota presented the mid-engined GR Yaris M Concept test mule at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2025. Since then, GR has continued to develop the concept, including entering it in last month’s Fuji 24 Hours, where it qualified 26th. A mid-engined mule racer has been seen racing in the Okayama round of the Super Taikyu series too. While it has Yaris lights and is entered as a Toyota Yaris M in the ST-Q experimental class, the hatchback silhouette has been hacked away to create an angular mid-engined sports car.

New Toyota Celica – everything we know

The production car will get Toyota’s new G20E 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a development of the 1.6-litre three-cylinder motor fitted to the current GR Yaris and Corolla, with peak power in the region of 400bhp.