We know Volkswagen is famous for applying a psychedelic filter and a shot of steroids to its everyday cars to create some spectacular concepts. Now, as the 50th birthday of the GTI badge is celebrated, it’s gone back to the same formula with the new ID.Polo GTI Clubsport Concept. We went to see it.

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This hot new supermini is inspired by everything from Volkswagen’s dominant Polo WRC cars of the 2010s, to the outrageous Golf W12 650 concept of 20 years ago. Though it stops short of stuffing a Bentley engine where the back seats are supposed to be, this is a track-focused concept that leverages electric power to create a car that VW isn’t too shy to call its 911 GT3 RS.

Design, aero, interior and GT3 RS inspiration

The power, performance and requisite engineering to give an electric Polo over 360bhp are impressive but the really cool part – what hits you in the face – is the Clubsport’s design.

This thing is a brute, with its box arches, wild aero and touring car stance. It’s 100mm wider at each axle than the ID.Polo GTI. So wide at the back, in fact, that the rear doors had to be sealed shut, making the Clubsport Concept a brief and unlikely return of the virtually extinct three-door hatch. The front width, meanwhile, means the steering lock had to be limited to avoid fouling bodywork. Don’t try opening the boot, either, as the wing’s legs don’t allow it.